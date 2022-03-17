Home » Investing » Retirement Planning: 3 Unusual Bets That Could Pay Off Huge

Retirement Planning: 3 Unusual Bets That Could Pay Off Huge

A healthy risk tolerance can be a powerful asset for an investor, as it may allow them to venture out of their comfort zone and make potentially powerful investment decisions.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
Retirement plan

Image source: Getty Images

There are a lot of stocks that offer predictable growth and stable dividends, so you have a good idea of the returns you might get if you hold those stocks for long enough. That’s the easy and most common way to invest.

And since it’s a good rule to stick to what you know and understand, investing in stocks that may not have a predictable growth pattern or certain future might be a bit risky. But the risk may come with the potential of better returns than the predictable stocks may promise.

A novel drug company

New pharmaceutical drugs are rarer than many people think. There are lengthy procedures, and a drug has to go through several trials to get approval to join the market. And that can be even more difficult for a novel drug that usually targets previously unmet market segments. That’s the business Arch Biopartners (TSXV:ARCH) is in. This $207 million market cap company has multiple points of focus, but leading the way is a novel therapeutic to fight COVID.

The stock has gone through two different growth phases in the last five years. It grew over 340% between March 2017 and August 2018 (a small window for such robust growth) and spiked 300% between April and December 2021, way after the market as a whole.

The company’s lead drug is experiencing a great reception, and its uses far exceed relieving certain COVID symptoms. And if it can ride this wave of popularity, the stock may follow it to new heights.

A uranium company

Uranium companies like NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE), which focuses on low-cost uranium mining and has one active project in Canada, are still riding the recovery-fueled growth wave that followed the 2020 market crash. The stock is already up over 700% from its market crash valuation and is still rising. It’s the second growth phase the company has seen in the last decade.

The reason it didn’t enter a correction phase like most other market segments (after the explosive growth) is that the demand for uranium is rising, and it may rise even further under the current geopolitical environment. If more countries start revitalizing their nuclear power projects (like Germany) or building new ones, a uranium producer like NexGen might see a swift rise in business.

A crypto stock

Crypto stocks like Galaxy Digital Holdings (TSX:GLXY) may seem less unusual than the other two on this list, because many investors now “understand” crypto as an investment. But there are two things that make it different from the routine, run-of-the-mill growth stocks: The underlying asset — i.e., crypto — is quite volatile and unpredictable by default. Secondly, the stock doesn’t follow/track the performance of the lead crypto directly.

The stocks usually offer growths that are higher, usually by a decent margin, than the crypto assets underlying the company. And they may also take some more time to cater after the crypto has crashed. Both of these are in investors’ favour, and you can hold these crypto stocks in your registered accounts.

Foolish takeaway

Tech stocks like Galaxy and innovative stocks like Arch may not be the cup of tea for every investor, but bought at the right time and held for long enough, they may offer more growth within a given time frame compared to linear growth stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Earn $11/Day With These 3 Stocks in Your TFSA

| Adam Othman

Calculating how much you make a day in the dividend income is an excellent way to compare your passive income…

Read more »

A brown bear sitting on a rock
Investing

NASDAQ Bear Market: Here Are 2 Ways to Buy the Dip

| Tony Dong

The recent NASDAQ bear market is a great time for investors to start aggressively accumulating stocks.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy for Reliable Monthly Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) and Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) are two top Canadian stocks for steady growth and reliable monthly passive income

Read more »

gaming, tech
Cryptocurrency

5 Play-to-Earn Cryptocurrencies You Need to Have on Your Watchlist

| Aditya Raghunath

Play-to-earn cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND, Unix Gaming, and WonderHero can held you grow your digital asset portfolio at a steady…

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, March 17

| Jitendra Parashar

Mixed signals from global stock markets could keep TSX stocks volatile today, as investors continue to react to the U.S.…

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

SEC vs. Ripple Lawsuit: Why Should You Care?

| Puja Tayal

The Ripple lawsuit is driving a lot of attention from the crypto community. It is a landmark case that could…

Read more »

oil tank at night
Dividend Stocks

Possible Oil Shortage: 3 Top Commodity Stocks to Buy

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three top commodity stocks are alternative safety nets if the present tight market leads to an oil shortage.

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

Is the Tech Stock Selloff Over? 2 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy

| Puja Tayal

Canadian tech stocks have surged after more than 70 days of decline. Is this the end of the selloff? Which…

Read more »