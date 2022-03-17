Home » Investing » Want to Get Richer? 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy for Your Portfolio

Want to Get Richer? 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy for Your Portfolio

If you’re looking for high-quality Canadian stocks to buy that will build wealth in your portfolio for years, these are two of the best to consider.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
grow dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Finding the best Canadian stocks to buy and holding them for years is proven to be one of the most optimal ways to build wealth. And with tax-free accounts such as the TFSA now available to help you compound your money at an even faster pace, there’s never been a better time to save your capital and invest in the stock market.

Although there’s no denying that the current market environment is being affected by several variables and there’s a tonne of uncertainty, there are still plenty of high-quality Canadian stocks that you can buy in this environment and have confidence holding them for years.

So if you’re looking to build wealth by investing in the stock market, here are two of the best Canadian stocks to buy for your portfolio.

A top Canadian dividend stock to buy now

There are several different types of dividend stocks that Canadian investors can consider. But without a doubt, one of the best has to be Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB), the massive $100 billion energy giant.

Enbridge is one of the best Canadian stocks to buy now and hold for years for several reasons. First and foremost, it’s incredibly reliable and has highly robust operations.

The company is responsible for transporting about 30% of the crude oil produced in North America and nearly 20% of the natural gas consumed in the United States. In addition, it has a massive gas utility business, the third-largest in North America, and a rapidly growing green energy portfolio. So on top of already being an incredibly reliable company, it’s also well-diversified too.

If you want to look at how resilient Enbridge is, just look at how impacted it was from the last pandemic. Despite a 40% hit to its revenue at one point, the company continued to earn positive free cash flow throughout the pandemic.

In fact, Enbridge is such a cash cow that since the pandemic broke out, it’s still been able to increase its dividend both in 2020 and 2021. And that dividend provides a significant yield to investors of more than 6%.

So if you’re looking for top Canadian stocks you can buy for your portfolio and hold for years, Enbridge is one of the best there is.

One of the best long-term investments to make today

In addition to Enbridge and the energy sector, another top industry to invest in for the long haul is residential real estate. That’s why one of the best Canadian stocks to buy now is Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN).

CAPREIT is the largest and most liquid residential REIT for Canadian investors to buy. And with a massive portfolio of more than 65,000 apartment suites and manufactured home community (MHC) sites across Canada and even parts of Europe, it’s well-diversified.

This is why CAPREIT is one of the best Canadian stocks to buy and hold for years. Residential real estate is already highly safe. But if you own just a single rental property, for example, there are still some risks, such as having bad tenants or having trouble finding renters.

CAPREIT, though, already has an occupancy rate of more than 98% in its apartments and over 95% at its MHCs. Plus, it has a professional management team that continues to look for investments and expand the portfolio to drive growth in value for unitholders.

So, in addition to paying a growing and safe dividend, CAPREIT is also expanding its portfolio considerably, another reason it’s one of the best Canadian stocks to own long term.

Bottom line

Buying businesses that are well established and operate in defensive industries is one of the best ways to find top Canadian stocks that you can buy and hold for years.

So if you’re looking to invest your money and grow your capital considerably, these are two of the best investments to consider today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa owns ENBRIDGE INC. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

Earn $370/Month With These 4 Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These four dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Have Already Increased Their Dividend Payments This Year

| Daniel Da Costa

These three top Canadian stocks have all increased their dividends this year, showing they are three of the best to…

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

2 Defensive Stocks for Conservative Investors to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Agnico Eagle (TSX:AEM)(NYSE:AEM) and Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) are two top defensive stocks to consider right now.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

These 2 TSX Dividend Stocks Could Benefit From Rising Interest Rates

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian companies could benefit from rising interest rates, making their stocks worth buying on the TSX now.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Are Prepared for Inflation

| Adam Othman

Dividend stocks that don’t raise their payouts are suspectable to inflation, but some are vulnerable because of their business model…

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

Pick Between 2 TSX Icons for Stable Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Dividend investors can expect stable income streams from the leaders in Canada’s food and pharmacy industry amid inflationary pressures.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy to Retire Early

| Jitendra Parashar

These two high dividend TSX stocks could help you plan your early retirement if you act now.

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

1 REIT Sub-Sector Might Spring Back to Life in 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Office REITs in Canada can rebound and enjoy high occupancy rates again if more workers return to the pre-pandemic work…

Read more »