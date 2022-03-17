Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Why Energy Fuels Stock Rose 15% Thursday

Why Energy Fuels Stock Rose 15% Thursday

Here’s why Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR) stock jumped by nearly 15% on Thursday.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
stocks rising

Image source: Getty Images

What happened?

The shares of Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR)(NASDAQ:CLNE) staged a sharp recovery Thursday morning after consistently falling in the previous four sessions. At the time of writing, ERF stock was trading with nearly 15% advances for the day at $12.09 per share. Today’s rally helped EFR stock extend its year-to-date gains to more than 25% against a 2% rise in the TSX Composite Index in 2022 so far.

So what?

Energy Fuels is a Lakewood-based uranium mining company with a market cap of about $1.7 billion. Today’s sharp gains in EFR stock came after a New York-based equity research and investment firm H.C. Wainwright raised its target price on the stock from $8.50 to $9.75 per share. While its new target price was already 7% lower than Energy Fuels stock’s last closing price of $10.53 per share, the upgrade still seemingly boosted investors’ confidence.

Consistently rising uranium prices amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war could be another reason for today’s sharp rally in Energy Fuels stock.

Now what?

In 2021, Energy Fuels reported a solid 92% year-over-year increase in its total revenue to US$3.18 million. However, its latest annual revenue figure fell short of Street analysts’ consensus estimate of around US$4.88 million. In its latest earnings report released earlier this week, it mentioned that “while the company chose to not sell any uranium during 2021, it is now actively engaged in pursuing selective long-term uranium sales contracts.” Given that, I expect Energy Fuels to report much stronger financial growth in the coming years.

As I noted above, the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine has triggered a sharp rally in uranium prices, because Russia is one of the major suppliers of uranium and nuclear fuel to the U.S. and Europe. A stronger price environment could boost Energy Fuels’s margins in the near term and keep its stock soaring.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

green power renewable energy
Energy Stocks

4 Green Energy Stocks to Buy This St. Patrick’s Day

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors should look to snatch up top green energy stocks like TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSX:RNW) and others on St.…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Are Prepared for Inflation

| Adam Othman

Dividend stocks that don’t raise their payouts are suspectable to inflation, but some are vulnerable because of their business model…

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Energy Stocks

This Stock Is up 45%: Stagflation Could Push it Higher

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Stagflation could impact your portfolio, but energy stocks like AltaGas (TSX:ALA) may prove resilient.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) Stock: How High Can it Go?

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock has risen a lot this year. Can it go much higher?

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Oil Dips Below $100: Should You Bail on Energy Stocks?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Oil prices are on the decline. Canadians may want to take profits in energy stocks like Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE).

Read more »

money cash dividends
Energy Stocks

Got $1,000? 3 Top Canadian Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their attractive valuations and growth potential, I expect these three value stocks to deliver superior returns over the next…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Energy Stocks

Why Anaergia Stock Soared 22% on Wednesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shares of Anaergia (TSX:ANRG) stock soared 22%, as the company announces "significant" opportunities in its European operations.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

To Energy Firms: Raise Dividends. Don’t Buy Back Shares

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Some Wall Street strategists believe energy firms should reward shareholders with more dividends than doing buybacks when their share prices…

Read more »