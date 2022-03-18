Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Reliable TSX Stocks Paying 4% Dividends or Higher

3 Reliable TSX Stocks Paying 4% Dividends or Higher

Looking for TSX stocks with elevated dividend yields? Here are three reliable stocks for income and steady growth in 2022 and beyond.

Posted by Robin Brown Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

Defensive dividend stocks on the TSX have been outperforming in 2022. Who would have thought that over the year the TSX 60 Index (which, is largely composed of large dividend-paying stalwarts) would vastly outperform the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index? Just a few months ago, it felt like the high-flying Canadian tech and growth sector was invincible.

TSX 60 Stock Index Versus the Tech Stock Index

Well, today, there is plenty to worry about. Consequently, it makes sense that many investors are flocking to safe, defensive dividend stocks to shelter in. Dividend yields have recently compressed. However, here are three quality TSX dividend stocks you can buy with yields of 4% or higher.

Algonquin Power: A great TSX dividend-growth stock

Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) has had a nice recovery in 2022. This TSX stock is up nearly 7% over the past month. Yet it still pays a US$0.1706 (or CA$0.2175) dividend every quarter. That equates to an attractive dividend yield of 4.5%. This is elevated above its five-year average yield of 4.28%.

Algonquin has a diverse portfolio of regulated utilities across North America. It also has a growing portfolio of renewable power assets and renewable developments. Last year, the company grew revenues, adjusted EBITDA, and net earnings per share by 36%, 24%, and 11%, respectively.

It has a strategy to acquire carbon-heavy utilities and modernize them with renewable power. It is investing over $12 billion into a five-year capital plan. This should accrete solid 7-9% annual earnings growth. Annual dividend growth should follow suit. For a safe and growing dividend, this is a great TSX stock to buy and hold.

BCE: A TSX dividend stalwart stock

Internet and cellular coverage are essentially modern utilities. They are just as important as water and power. That is why BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is in a strong position today. With a market capitalization of $61 billion, it is Canada’s largest telecommunications company. Also, with a 5.2% yield today, it pays the highest dividend yield among its peers.

BCE is in a strong position to benefit from a pandemic recovery. It has plans to broadly deploy 5G technology across Canada. As the world reopens, it should get the benefit of stronger media/advertising revenues and higher roaming fees. BCE has grown its dividend annually on average by about 5.5%, and that should continue going forward.

Northwest Healthcare REIT: A new transformational strategy

Another TSX stock with an elevated dividend yield is Northwest Healthcare REIT (TSX:NWH.UN). It is one of the world’s largest owners and managers of medical and healthcare properties. It pays a monthly dividend of $0.0666 per unit. That equates to a 5.7% dividend yield right now.

In uncertain markets, healthcare properties are attractive assets because of their crucial nature, long-term leases, and strong credit-worthy tenant mix. Northwest has been transforming its strategy over the past few years.

It is increasingly using its scale to acquire properties and then portion them off into joint ventures. This asset-light approach enables it to capture higher-margin, fee-bearing earnings. This strategy is starting to show signs of strong value accretion to shareholders.

The company still has ample room to grow its portfolio. It just made a large-scale acquisition in the United States. That could start a new management platform in one of the largest healthcare markets in the world. All in all, for income and some modest growth, this is a highly defensive stock to buy and hold.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown owns Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The Motley Fool recommends NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Get a 5% Yield

| Kay Ng

Dividend investing is a simple way to boost your income now. Start investing for yields of more than 5% with…

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Dividend Stocks

2 Cash-Heavy Stocks to Avoid Because of Inflation

| Adam Othman

Cash-heavy stocks can be promising investments in a steady market and strong economy, but during high-inflation times, this becomes a…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Now is a perfect time to build a passive-income stream. Here are two top dividend stocks to get you started.

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Dividend Stocks to Make Money While You Sleep

| Andrew Button

Energy stocks like Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) can pay you while you sleep.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Earn $370/Month With These 4 Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These four dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Have Already Increased Their Dividend Payments This Year

| Daniel Da Costa

These three top Canadian stocks have all increased their dividends this year, showing they are three of the best to…

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

2 Defensive Stocks for Conservative Investors to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Agnico Eagle (TSX:AEM)(NYSE:AEM) and Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) are two top defensive stocks to consider right now.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

These 2 TSX Dividend Stocks Could Benefit From Rising Interest Rates

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian companies could benefit from rising interest rates, making their stocks worth buying on the TSX now.

Read more »