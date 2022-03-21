Home » Investing » Buy Alert: These Top Canadian Stocks Won’t Be Cheap Forever

Buy Alert: These Top Canadian Stocks Won’t Be Cheap Forever

In today’s market, many top Canadian stocks to buy are cheap. But as we saw when the market started to rally last week, they won’t be cheap forever.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall

Image source: Getty Images

Over the last couple of months, there has been a significant sell-off in high-growth stocks, especially those from the tech sector. This sell-off is one of the first times stocks have pulled back in the two years since the pandemic hit, making it one of the best opportunities to buy Canadian stocks while they are still cheap.

Not only is it the best opportunity to buy stocks in years, but typically growth stocks offer some of the best potential returns, especially when you buy them below fair value.

So if you’re looking to take advantage of the recent volatility and buy top Canadian stocks while they are still ultra-cheap, here are two of the best to buy now.

A top Canadian health care tech stock

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) stock has had a wild ride the last few years. Even before the pandemic, the stock was rapidly gaining in price as it was building tonnes of value growing by acquisition.

But when the pandemic hit, WELL Health Technologies saw a huge tailwind that helped its operations grow considerably. Furthermore, its stock received a hefty growth premium as a result of these tailwinds.

As the pandemic has been winding down, though, and as restrictions have been dropping while we move back to normal, WELL’s growth premium has eroded considerably. The stock has sold off so much that it’s now significantly undervalued. And when you can buy a high-quality stock like WELL cheap, it’s one of the best opportunities for Canadian investors.

With the quality growth WELL has displayed and the fact that it continues to disrupt the essential health care industry, it’s only a matter of time before this stock is rallying again.

Even analysts agree the stock should be worth more. WELL’s current average target price is $9.25, an almost 90% premium to today’s price. And even the lowest target price from analysts that cover the stock is $8 a share, a roughly 70% premium to today’s share price.

So while this top Canadian stock is so cheap, it’s one of the top investments to buy now.

A cheap Canadian growth stock to buy now

Another high-quality company that has consistently put up impressive numbers is Aritzia (TSX:ATZ). And for years, investors were rewarded as the share price has surged. However, in the recent volatility, it’s sold off considerably, making this top Canadian retail stock one of the best to buy while it’s this cheap.

Aritzia’s vertically integrated business model and success at growing its brand are hard to ignore. The women’s fashion company has done an incredible job of growing demand from consumers for products that are more luxurious than fast fashion alternatives but more affordable than true luxury brands.

Plus, its commitment to high-quality and eco-friendly materials alongside Aritzia’s unique boutiques and strong e-commerce platform has consumers consistently coming back for more.

So with the company continuing to create new brands and labels for its portfolio that strongly resonate with customers, it’s no surprise why its business has skyrocketed in recent years.

As Aritzia rapidly expands its boutique count across the U.S., its sales and income are following suit. In just the last three years, through the pandemic when many retail companies were struggling, Aritzia managed to grow its sales by 58% and grow its net income by 83%.

So while the stock is still cheap and with a premium of 35% to its average analyst target price from where it’s trading today, it’s one of the top Canadian stocks to buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa owns ARITZIA INC and WELL Health Technologies Corp. The Motley Fool recommends ARITZIA INC.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Stocks for Beginners

My Top Real Estate Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this top Canadian real estate stock is not just one of the best to buy in the industry…

Read more »

stock analysis
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: 3 Stocks You Should Hold for the Long Term

| Jed Lloren

Are you trying to build a portfolio for the first time? Here are three stocks new investors should hold.

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Stocks for Beginners

Think Investing Is Risky? These Canadian Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're worried about the uncertainty in markets but still want to buy high-quality Canadian stocks, these two companies are…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

New Investor? 2 Canadian Stocks to Put on Your Buy List

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to start investing now, here are two of the best Canadian stocks to buy today and start…

Read more »

TSX Today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, March 21

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks continued to scale new heights last week to post their highest weekly gains in more than a month.

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

CP Rail vs. Couche-Tard: Better Breakout Buy?

| Joey Frenette

CP Rail (TSX:CP)(NYSE:CP) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) are massive bargains, but which is the better buy in April?

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

Want to Start Investing? Here Are 3 ETFs to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

If you want to get started investing, here's an easy way to put your money to work with three of…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Stocks for Beginners

The 3 Best TSX Stocks to Buy While They’re Dirt Cheap

| Robin Brown

Here are three of the best quality stocks you can find for great value right now.

Read more »