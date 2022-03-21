Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » TFSA Investors: The 3 Best Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

TFSA Investors: The 3 Best Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

These dividend stocks are driven by wonderful businesses that can pay growing passive income in your TFSA. They yield 3.4% to 5.1% today.

Posted by Kay Ng Published
| More on:
IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT

Image source: Getty Images

TFSA investors can enjoy passive income that is growing. If you don’t want to buy the wrong dividend stocks for passive income, do your homework beforehand. Here are three of the best dividend stocks you should look into for tax-free passive income in your TFSA.

Buy Brookfield Infrastructure stock

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN)(NYSE:BIP) is one of the best dividend stocks for passive income in investors’ TFSA. This utility stock has increased its cash distribution every year like clockwork for more than a decade. Its three-year dividend-growth rate is approximately 6.4%.

Since it invests in quality infrastructure assets across multiple industries (transport, midstream, utilities, and data) around the globe, it has plenty of growth opportunities over the next decades. Other than being a value investor, it also has the expertise to improve its diversified operations.

Its global presence, value investor and owner mindset, and operational expertise are competitive advantages that allow it to outperform its peer group in the long run. For example, in the five-year period ended 2021, it delivered annualized total returns of 19% versus the peer group that delivered returns of 10-12%.

Going forward, TFSA investors can count on BIP increasing its cash distribution by at least 5% per year. At writing, it offers a yield of just over 3.4%.

This Canadian REIT is great for passive income

Canadian Net REIT (TSXV:NET.UN) is a relatively undiscovered gem. Passive-income investors will be impressed. It has increased its monthly cash distribution for about a decade with a five-year dividend-growth rate of 13.3%. Its payout ratio is only about 50%.

The Canadian REIT generates rental income across 92 commercial real estate properties. The stability of its cash flows is above average, because it saves on a bunch of insurance, tax, maintenance, and management costs that its tenants agree to pay. You’re sure to know its top tenants — Loblaw, Walmart, Sobeys, Suncor, and Metro contribute about 58% of its net operating income.

Note that the dividend stock has low trading volume, but that shouldn’t be a problem if you plan to sit on the shares for growing passive income in your TFSA. NET.UN offers an awesome yield of 4.3% right now!

Manulife stock

Manulife (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) stock’s earnings quality seems to have improved over the years. During the pandemic, its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) only dropped 7%. By 2021, its EPS more than rebounded to the normalized 2019 levels.

Over the next few years, analysts are projecting an EPS growth rate of at least 8%, which makes the stock super cheap at approximately 7.7 times earnings. The life and health insurance company generates about 30% of its revenues from Asia, where it should benefit from the growing middle-class population.

If Manulife can really increase its earnings by 8% per year, there’s a good probability it will increase its dividend around that rate as well. After all, its payout ratio is estimated to be roughly 38% this year. And right off the bat, it already starts TFSA investors with a generous yield of over 5.1%!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units and Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust. Fool contributor Kay Ng owns shares of Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units, Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust, and Manulife.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Dividend Stocks

71% of Canadians Think Housing Is Too Expensive

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The continuing rise in home prices makes it financially difficult for Canadian families to purchase and own houses in 2022.

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

Young Canadians: 1 Way You Can Afford to Buy Real Estate

| Adam Othman

Taking positions in REITs is a viable way for younger Canadians to invest in the real estate market without a…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Worried About a Market Pullback? 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians who are nervous about a market pullback should buy dividend stocks like Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSX:ATD) and others.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Anchors: Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Plus 1 Utility Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA investors can create a profitable but defensive portfolio in 2022 by combining two dividend aristocrats.

Read more »

risk/reward
Dividend Stocks

How Much Passive Income Can $10,000 in Dividend Stocks Earn?

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's how much passive income you can earn with dividend stocks, and how to choose the right mix of companies…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold

| Kay Ng

Are you looking for solid dividend stocks for your RRSP? Here are two cheap dividend stocks for your consideration!

Read more »

Economic Turbulence
Dividend Stocks

Rent or Own? Higher Home Prices and Interest Rates in 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can avoid undue financial risks by renting instead of buying an expensive house and obtaining a huge mortgage.

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks I’m Buying in March 2022

| Kay Ng

Are you looking for solid dividend stocks? Consider these reasonably valued stocks for ideas in any investment accounts.

Read more »