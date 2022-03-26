Home » Investing » 1 Dividend Stock I’d Hold Through a Recession

1 Dividend Stock I’d Hold Through a Recession

CN Rail (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) stock seems like an attractive value pick, even as the global economy fears that stagflation or a recession could be nearing.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
Cogs turning against each other

Image source: Getty Images.

There are a number of Canadian dividend stocks I’d be willing to buy and hold forever (or at least for a very long time) amid the recent bout of volatility. Although valuations are more modest, on average, than they were just a few months ago, I think that the magnitude of macro tailwinds may not be fully factored into the share price today. Indeed, stocks don’t necessarily have to implode to get cheaper. If earnings and growth prospects improve, a stock can easily get cheaper on the way up. Given the sheer strength of the Canadian economy, I think that dividend investors can expect some very generous payout raises and solid capital gains moving forward.

Undoubtedly, value is finally getting its chance to shine. It took a tech meltdown and higher rates to make the shift, but I think that value investing is here to stay until inflation gets under control and central banks around the world are ready to pull back on hikes and potentially reverse some of them.

High inflation, recession, stagflation scenarios are worrying

Although tech is a disinflationary force, I think that it could take many years before the rock-bottom environment has a chance to be reached again. In any case, rates could normalize just north of the 2.5% mark in the United States. At least, that’s what the market seems to be pointing at today. Whether or not central banks need to push the economy into a recession to drive inflation down remains to be seen. That’s why it’s only prudent to insist on value stocks that may have less sensitivity to the market cycle.

Consumer staples, utilities, and telecoms are just a few places to look, as the risks of a bear market and recession grow with every rate hike and more hawkish tilt given by the Fed. Sure, betting on a sharp bounce in tech stocks with zero profits may be more exciting. But given the risks, I’d argue that the less-exciting play is the way to build and preserve wealth through these challenging times.

Atop my Canadian dividend stock pick list is CN Rail (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) stock, a dividend-growth stud that’s unlikely to be derailed by the next recession, whether or not it happens this year or next.

CN Rail: A Canadian dividend stock with staying power

With a 1.8% dividend yield, CNR stock isn’t the most bountiful dividend payer out there, but it’s arguably one of the most durable. The firm has hiked its dividend by an above-average rate every single year, through the good and bad times. Although a recession is a possibility for the next 18 months, I’d argue that CN stock is a buy regardless. Why? CN Rail may be economically sensitive, but it’s usually one of the first stocks to bounce back from a recession. Further, the magnitude of decline on the stock tends to be muted, given the width of CN’s moat and how vital it is to the health of not only Canada’s economy but North America’s.

CN Rail has a new CEO, and I think she’s the right woman for the job, as the firm looks to put its choppy, less-than-rewarding days behind it. Moving into 2023, I’d look for CN to focus on improving its operational efficiency. There’s a lot of room to improve after a turbulent 2020 and 2021. Activist investors seem happy with the significant CEO change, and I think they’re right to be, as CN looks to lead the TSX through what could be a relatively mild year for the economy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette owns Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway.

More on Investing

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Worried About a Market Crash? 2 Defensive Stocks You Should Own

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in these two TSX stocks if you are worried about a market crash amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy That Just Increased Their Dividend Payments by 33%

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian stocks are some of the best to buy this week for both dividend income and long-term…

Read more »

tech and analysis
Tech Stocks

13% Hike in 1 Week! Is the Tech Sector Poised for a Breakout?

| Adam Othman

The recovery-fueled rise of the tech sector is more rapid compared to its fall, and the window of buying discounted…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

1 More Reason to Buy This Canadian Energy Stock

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Vermilion Energy (TSX:VET)(NYSE:VET) may be one overlooked Canadian energy stock that's worth a buy right now.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

2 Big Banks With High Dividends

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two big banks offer attractive high yields in the sector that is known as the bedrock of stability.

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Top Gold Miners to Consider to Take a Defensive Stance

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) and Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX)(NYSE:EQX) are two top gold miners to consider right now.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Token, ETF, or Stock: What Should Be Your Crypto Exposure Medium?

| Adam Othman

While it’s not the case with smaller and newer tokens, you can invest in the top to cryptocurrencies via different…

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Investing

2 Growth-Oriented ETFs to Buy Before April

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors looking to jump on the recent market dip should snatch up top ETFs like iShares Global Healthcare Index…

Read more »