Home » Investing » 1 Big Headwind Investors in Bank Stocks Should Price In

1 Big Headwind Investors in Bank Stocks Should Price In

Are bank stocks such as Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) buys right now, or should investors heed this key potential headwind?

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
Bank sign on traditional europe building facade

Image source: Getty Images

Investors are facing a difficult environment where inflation and its impact on supply chains have been stubborn. Add to this Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has led to a surge in the prices of commodities like oil. Indeed, the result is more uncertainty for investors.

Bank stocks have often been viewed as a hedge to these market headwinds. Rising inflation tends to boost the profit margins of major banks. While slowing growth may be a headwind, investors may want to take advantage of the money-printing nature of Canada’s largest banks.

That said, there is one headwind investors should be aware of that may impact the value of Canadian bank stocks moving forward. Let’s dive in.

Power-sharing agreement with the New Democrats

Justin Trudeau recently struck a deal with left-wing New Democrats, which will keep him in power till 2025. The striking of this power-sharing agreement has other significant implications. For bank stocks, this deal is one that may be a big negative for Canadian bank stocks.

Specifically, as part of this deal, the Liberals appear ready to impose a surtax on the profits of major Canadian financial institutions. This move appears to be closer to reality than ever before, despite being previously discussed.

The ultimate impact on the return on equity or earnings growth for Canadian bank stocks remains to be seen. However, most investors are reading between the lines with this rhetoric. Should some surtax be imposed, it’s likely to remain sticky. Accordingly, investors in bank stocks, particularly those in Canada, may be more wary than usual right now.

What about Royal Bank of Canada stock?

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) stock appears to be an attractive one right now. Indeed, there are reasons for this optimism among bulls.

Royal Bank is the largest bank in Canada. This is also one of the most profitable banks in the mega-cap space globally. Accordingly, while a profit tax may be on the horizon, it’s feasible that Royal Bank could handle such a tax with relative ease.

That said, it’s hard to ignore the potential impact this move may have on the company’s EPS growth moving forward. Thus, the potential for a valuation adjustment over the medium term may hurt the attractiveness of Royal Bank as a place to put fresh capital right now.

Bottom line

Mr. Trudeau said at a news conference that the surtax implementation stays a priority. For investors in bank stocks such as Royal Bank, this is something to consider.

Investment analyst Nigel D’Souza forecasts that such a surtax will cause a 1-2% impact on the bottom lines of big banks. And while that indeed looks “very manageable” for Canadian banks, it’s likely to be meaningful for investors, at least in the short term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

Caution, careful
Bank Stocks

7 Rate Hikes by Year End? Borrowers Beware

| Christopher Liew, CFA

If the Bank of Canada decides to be more aggressive to tame inflation, seven rate hikes by year end are…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Worried About Interest Rate Hikes? Here Are 2 Top TSX Bank Stocks to Buy

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) and Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) are two top bank socks to consider.

Read more »

thinking
Bank Stocks

BMO (TSX:BMO) Is Selling a Huge Number of Shares: Why?

| Adam Othman

While cash on hand is usually the best financial tool for acquisition, it’s not smart to spread yourself too thin.…

Read more »

analyze data
Bank Stocks

1 Soaring Financial Stock I’d Buy on the Way up!

| Joey Frenette

In this piece, we'll look at one intriguing stock that has solid price action behind it but is also looking…

Read more »

analyze data
Bank Stocks

Why TD Bank Stock Is Atop My Buy Watchlist

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is fresh off a correction, but should investors look to be a buyer going into the spring…

Read more »

stock analysis
Bank Stocks

Why I’m Buying More of This Stock, and You Should, Too!

| Demetris Afxentiou

Sometimes buying a stock simply means buying more of a stock that you already own. Here’s one superb pick I’m…

Read more »

think thought consider
Bank Stocks

4 Canadian Growth Stocks Looking Attractive Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Amid the recent pullback, the following four growth stocks look attractive.

Read more »

edit Taxes CRA
Bank Stocks

Buy or Sell Bank Stocks? Surtax Is Coming

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The drawing power of bank stocks could weaken if the government implements the 3% surtax that targets profits in the…

Read more »