Home » Investing » 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Easy Passive Income

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Easy Passive Income

If you’re looking for high dividend income, telco stocks like BCE Inc (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) have you covered.

Posted by Andrew Button Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Looking for easy passive income?

If so, dividend stocks are the way to go.

Most passive income opportunities are not so “passive,” as they require enormous amounts of work. Dividend stocks are the real deal. By investing some money up front, you can potentially collect quarterly or even monthly paycheques for life.

But you do need to do your homework. Before you buy a dividend stock, you need to know whether the company can actually afford to keep paying its dividend. Many ultra-high yield stocks pay dividends that the company can’t afford. Those stocks are at risk of having their dividends cut. On the other hand, stocks with strong profitability and earnings growth, and low payout ratios, can keep paying their dividends over the long haul. In this article I will explore three dividend stocks that can likely keep paying you high yields in perpetuity.

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is a Canadian pipeline stock that yields 6%. It boasts strong earnings and a modest payout ratio. In 2021, it delivered solid results, including:

  • $5.8 billion in GAAP earnings, up 93.3%
  • $5.6 billion in adjusted earnings, up 14.7%
  • $10 billion in distributable cash flow, up 6.4%

It was a pretty strong quarter. With $10 billion in distributable cash flow (DCF), the cash flow payout ratio was a mere 72%. That’s relatively high, but pipelines are well known for paying a high percentage of their cash flows out as dividends. Enbridge likely has some room to raise its payout in the future. Demand for oil is strong these days, so ENB’s pipelines are likely to remain filled to capacity. Particularly when you consider that many of its competitors’ projects have been cancelled.

CIBC

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) is a Canadian bank stock that yields 4.09%. That’s a very high yield for a Canadian bank. TSX bank stocks had a great year in 2021, which pushed yields down. Today, they’re mostly only yielding about 3.5%. CM is way higher than the class average. In part, that’s because CIBC has less growth potential than its competitors. It has by far the smallest foreign presence of all its big six competitors. So, it has fewer paths to grow in. If this continues then you can probably expect lower capital gains than from other Canadian banks going forward. However, the dividend is safe and well covered, as CM has a mere 40.9% payout ratio.

BCE

BCE Inc (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is a Canadian telco stock that yields 5.34%. Most Canadian telcos have pretty high yields, but BCE has a higher yield than the average. In part, that is due to lacklustre operating performance. BCE’s revenue only grew 1.8% in the most recent quarter. Earnings declined considerably. This stock won’t rise much if it keeps delivering this kind of performance. However, it does have a pretty high yield. The stock’s payout ratio is high, but it should come down if the company returns to solid earnings growth. Perhaps a riskier than average dividend play, but one with some potential should everything turn out okay.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend-paying companies have consistently paid and continuously increased dividends for several years.

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Dividend Stocks for Retirees to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

Canadian seniors are searching for top dividend stocks that trade at reasonable prices and offer above-average yields.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Market Melt-Up: 1 Dividend-Growth Stock I’d Buy on Recent Strength

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) stock looks like a great bargain buy at current levels, even as the stock market melts up…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

1 Depressed Tech Stock to Buy in April 2022: It Pays a Growing Dividend!

| Kay Ng

Open Text (TSX:OTEX)(NASDAQ:OTEX) is trading at a good valuation for decent total returns over the next five years.

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

2 Remarkably Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in these two dividend stocks that are trading for attractive valuations on the stock market right now.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You Every Month

| Adam Othman

These two dividend stocks pay you cash each month, making them excellent picks for dividend-seeking investors.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Without a Worry

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income stocks are the best way to get through any period of volatility, and these three are perfect buys…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Investors: 3 Top Dividend Stocks for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look attractive today for a retirement fund focused on total returns.

Read more »