The TSX Composite Index climbed by 3.1% in Q1 to set new record highs.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, April 1

The volatility in the Canadian equities market increased on Thursday, as investors continued to assess the potential impact of geopolitical tensions on global economic recovery. The S&P/TSX Composite Index started the day on a positive note, inching up to its highest intraday level in history near 22,182. However, the market benchmark reversed in the latter half of the trading session, as a selloff in healthcare, financials, consumer cyclicals, and technology shares intensified. As a result, the main Canadian market index ended the session with a 186-point, or 0.8%, loss at 21,890.

Nonetheless, the TSX Composite Index ended Q1 with 3.1% gains, unlike the key U.S. market gauge S&P 500, which lost nearly 5% of its value last quarter.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

West Fraser Timber, Hut 8 Mining, Canopy Growth, Parex Resources, and Tilray Brands were the worst-performing Canadian stocks, as they fell by more than 4% each on March 31.

On the positive side, shares of WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) ended the session at $5.21 per share with nearly 6% gains, making it the top gainer on the TSX. The Vancouver-based digital health company announced its Q4 results Thursday morning. In the December 2021 quarter, its revenue jumped to a record $115.7 million from just $17.2 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, boosting investors’ confidence. Yesterday’s rally helped WELL Health stock end March with solid 15% gains.

Lithium Americas, K92 Mining, and Cameco were also among the top-performing TSX stocks on Thursday, as they inched up by at least 4% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, Cenovus Energy, Imperial Oil, and Canadian Natural Resources were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

After falling by nearly 6% yesterday, WTI crude oil futures continued to ease further early Friday morning, which could pressurize TSX energy stocks at the open today.

Apart from new updates on ongoing geopolitical tensions, Canadian investors could keep a close eye on the latest non-farm payrolls, unemployment rate, and manufacturing numbers from the U.S. market this morning. These economic releases could keep shares from sectors like technology and financials volatile.