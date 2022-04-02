Home » Investing » Couche-Tard Stock: A World of Growth Opportunities!

Couche-Tard Stock: A World of Growth Opportunities!

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock seems like an intriguing value and growth play for the current rising-rate environment.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
gas station, convenience store, gas pumps

Image source: Getty Images

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a convenience retailer that hasn’t been nearly as acquisitive as it has been in the past. For Couche, the name of the game used to be M&A.

With a solid management team that knows how to spot and scoop up firms that are rich with synergies, investors used to applaud the firm’s moves, whether they be big or small. Indeed, the biggest deal of them all of late was CST Brands. It was costly and took a very long time for the firm to integrate.

M&A + organic growth: Couche-Tard stock earnings trajectory looks robust

Though synergies came to be, they took longer than during the days when the firm acquired smaller convenience stores more frequently. With such a fragmented industry in North America, there are tonnes of opportunities (big and small) for the firm to put its growing cash hoard to work.

Further, Couche is a global player, with operations in Norway and the desire to make a big splash in the Australasian region, where ROICs (returns on invested capital) seem to be quite rich. Through the lens of M&A, there is a world of opportunity for Couche to put its money to work. Whether it should make a move or wait is another question entirely.

Couche-Tard stock: So many growth pathways to walk down

As I outlined in my prior pieces, the firm has a few pathways it can move down. Today, it’s focusing on enhancing its merchandise offering, specifically with the inclusion of fresh food. Same-store sales have been robust. Moving ahead, though, I’d look for inorganic growth to be the next rally driver. The company is overdue for a huge deal, and after two failed attempts (Caltex Australia and Carrefour), I believe the company is on the hunt for something to add to its arsenal.

Another route Couche could take is nibbling on smaller sub-$500 million opportunities while investing heavily to equip existing convenience stores with EV charging capabilities. Of all brick-and-mortar retailers, Couche is arguably best equipped to move into the EV age smoothly.

The EV-charging age could replace fuel retail in a few decades. And convenience stores will need to offer more for consumers who are likely to spend more time at the local Couche-Tard or Circle K. If Couche could acquire a grocery chain for the supply chain, I think Couche could take its growth to the next level and secure its future, as EVs become mainstream. Could it use a grocery acquisition? Sure, but arguably, the firm could continue buying convenience stores while keeping an eye open for parallel deals that could bolster the value proposition. Think restaurants and frozen food offerings.

Couche: Lots of deals out there

There are a lot of deals that can be made. Expect the company to evaluate each one and pursue the one that makes the most sense for the long haul.

As the firm remains quiet, I think investors should be rewarding Couche stock, not punishing it. A strong balance sheet is a big plus in a rising-rate environment. As such, I believe investors can find comfort in owning a stock that I view as both a value and growth play.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette owns Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

More on Investing

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

2 Top Canadian ETFs to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Haul

| Daniel Da Costa

These two Canadian ETFs are not just some of the best ETFs to buy for the long haul, they're also…

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Defensive Dividend Stocks to Own Now

| Andrew Walker

Defensive dividend stocks deserve to be on your RRSP radar in the current environment. Here's why.

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

1 Super Safe, Incredibly Low Risk Stock That Still Delivers

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're a Motley Fool investor seeking stability after all this craziness, then this one ETF is the perfect option…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

Add Some Yield to Your Portfolio With These 2 Top Dividend Stocks

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) and Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) are two top dividend stocks to consider right now.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These top stocks have great track records of distribution growth and offer high yields today for investors focused on passive…

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Dividend Stocks

The Big Deal That Could Make Sun Life Stock Attractive

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why investors in Sun Life (TSX:SLF)(NYSE:SLF) stock may want to sit pretty with this investment right now.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 5%

| Kay Ng

While retirees seek current income, it's still crucial to protect your capital. Currently, Power Corp. is a better value for…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Stocks to Buy: 3 Investments That Could Grow in Value and Return Cash

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian stocks aren't just worth a buy because of their capital gains potential; they are also constantly returning…

Read more »