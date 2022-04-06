Home » Investing » Passive Income Powerplay: 2 Prized Stocks That Could Soar!

Passive Income Powerplay: 2 Prized Stocks That Could Soar!

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) and TC Energy (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) are in rally mode, but is either passive income play ready to buy?

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Passive income stocks are a great place to be if you’re worried about your cash hoard shedding purchasing power by the day at the hands of high inflation.

Yes, central banks are starting to be a bit more hawkish with the aim of taming the current rate of inflation. But there’s a real risk that inflation could be sticking around for a whole lot longer. If the Ukraine-Russia crisis worsens, the Fed may need to be slightly more dovish, allowing inflation to linger a bit longer to engineer some sort of “soft landing” to prevent a return to the levels of unemployment witnessed during the depths of the coronavirus recession.

In any case, I think SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) and TC Energy (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) are among the most intriguing passive income powerplays on the TSX Index these days. Shares of SRU.UN and TRP yield a whopping 5.7% and 5%, respectively, at the time of writing. Let’s take a closer look at each name to see which could power your passive income stream for the next five years!

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT is my favourite Canadian REIT right now. If possible, Canadians should stash the name in their TFSAs to get the most out of the rich distributions that’ll float investors’ way. For those unfamiliar with the company, it’s a strip mall-focused REIT founded in 1989. Shares crashed in 2020, but have since bounced back above the $32 per share level. Although the distribution has shrunk amid the rally, I still think shares are ridiculously cheap for those looking for passive income and multiple expansion over the next decade.

Smart houses financially healthy tenants. Lockdowns weren’t able to knock down Smart’s distribution. Looking ahead, Smart is diversifying into residentials, while maintaining its expertise in housing high-quality brick-and-mortar retailers. I think the retail-residential mix could be big news for the firm and improve the quality of its adjusted funds from operations.

Things are finally looking up for the REIT, making it one of my favourite income plays today.

TC Energy

For those looking to take on a bit more risk, we have energy pipeline play TC Energy. Like Smart, it’s endured tough times amid the COVID recession, with shares that are just flirting with those pre-pandemic highs. I think TC is in a spot to surpass such highs, given energy industry tailwinds brought forth by rising commodity prices and the many cash-flow-generative projects that are just as compelling as Keystone.

With the Ukraine crisis propelling shares in recent months, I think TRP stock is in a great spot to breakout. The $70 billion midstream operator is geographically diversified, with gas assets in Mexico, and is in great shape to fly higher at the hands of a continued rotation out of growth and back into dividends and value.

At writing, TC stock boasts a below-average 0.77 beta. With a 5.2 times sales multiple and 15.8 times cash flow multiple, TC isn’t that expensive given the magnitude of tailwinds at its back. My takeaway? It’s time to buy the rally, as energy strength is unlikely to go away anytime soon.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette owns Smart REIT. The Motley Fool recommends Smart REIT.

More on Stocks for Beginners

office buildings
Stocks for Beginners

2 Canadian REIT Stocks With Solid Dividends to Buy in April 2022

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are key reasons why these two Canadian REIT stocks with strong dividends are worth buying in April 2022.

Read more »

Happy couple being attended by office worker at office
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: Start With These Super Stocks

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some core holdings for your portfolio? New investors and seasoned pros should look at these super investments.

Read more »

stock data
Stocks for Beginners

New to Investing? Buy These 3 Blue-Chip Stocks to Help You Get Started

| Jed Lloren

Are you a new investor hoping to get started in the stock market? Here are three top stock picks!

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stocks for Beginners

VBAL vs XBAL: Which ETF Portfolio Is the Better Buy for Canadian Investors?

| Tony Dong

Vanguard and BlackRock's most popular 60/40 asset allocation ETFs go head to head.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Stocks to Help You Retire a Millionaire

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying these two TSX stocks could help you multiply your savings sooner than you think to let you plan your…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian TSX Stock I’d Buy Above All Others

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CP (TSX:CP)(NYSE:CP) stock is a number one buy right now, even at all time highs. With all the drama behind…

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Stocks for Beginners

Why Your Net Worth May Not Be as Important as You Think

| Jed Lloren

A lot of investors obsess over their net worth. Here’s why it may not be as important as you think.

Read more »

Choose a path
Stocks for Beginners

Starting Is Easy: Picking an Easy Portfolio

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a good mix of investments to start your portfolio with? Forget volatility and uncertainty. Starting is easy with…

Read more »