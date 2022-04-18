Home » Investing » Get Passive Income: Sun Life or Manulife Stock?

Get Passive Income: Sun Life or Manulife Stock?

Passive-income considerations include the current yield, income safety, dividend growth, and the risk behind the investment.

Posted by Kay Ng Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

Sun Life (TSX:SLF)(NYSE:SLF) stock provides a decent yield of 3.8%. Manulife (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) stock offers an even juicier yield of 4.9%.

On the surface, it would appear Manulife stock is a better choice for higher passive income today. However, investors should not disregard the risk taken or long-term total returns potential in their search for passive income.

The darling dividend stock

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that Sun Life stock has been the darling. In the last 10 years, it delivered total returns at a compound annual growth rate of about 13.5%. That turned an initial investment of $10,000 into approximately $35,516. In the same period, the same investment in MFC stock transformed into about $26,414, or returns of roughly 10.2% per year. This is not a bad return, as it compares with the average long-term market return of 7-10%.

Today’s valuation

As the insurance stock with the darling status, it’s not surprising that Sun Life stock trades at a higher valuation of about 11.2 times earnings versus Manulife stock’s price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.1. Sun Life trades at a premium valuation. However, it’s not expensive.

Compared to its long-term normal P/E of about 11.8, Sun Life stock is fairly valued. Assuming a long-term growth rate of 6-8% per year, it would still be a good long-term investment for passive income. Its long-term rate of return would be around 11%.

Analysts believe Manulife’s earnings per share can grow 8-10% per year, which would translate to total returns potential of about 14% per year over the next five years. With valuation expansion potential, total returns can reach close to 20% per year for an investment over the next five years.

What analysts think

Here are some recent comments from pundits.

Sun Life was one of Michael Sprung’s top picks on BNN last month:

“Sun Life has very strong financials and management team. A rising interest rate environment will benefit the company. It’s able to consistently grow earnings above the 8-10% goal. A catalyst to increase share price might come from improved USA operations. We’re expecting dividend increases in the future.”

Michael Sprung, president of Sprung Investment Management

Ross Healy also thinks Sun Life is a buy but leans more towards Manulife.

“Manulife is cheaper and has a better yield. Rising rates are good for insurance companies broadly, and MFC in particular. Its long-term chart shows it has traded higher under normal interest rates conditions. We have a mild preference for MFC.”

Ross Healy, chairman of the Strategic Analysis Corporation, and portfolio manager at MacNicol & Associates Asset Management

As Sun Life is the darling, comments on Manulife are usually less positive.

“There’s a pocket of value in the sector. Life insurance is the cheapest in the group. Lifecos definitely have room for multiple expansion and earnings growth. Our preferred name is Great-West Lifeco with a more mature M&A market focus. MFC is more focused on emerging markets.”

Chris Blumas, portfolio manager at Raymond James Investment Counsel

“MFC stock has been a stellar performance in the last six months with strong dividend growth in the past year. But slower economic activity in Asia is a headwind. Take profits or sell, then re-enter in the summer on a 10-15% pullback. I like the dividend.”

Andrew Pyle, investment advisor and portfolio manager at CIBC Wood Gundy

Both dividend stocks seem to provide safe dividends and can grow their earnings and dividends over the next few years. Given SLF stock’s persistent price appreciation, it appears to exhibit lower risk from the standpoint of earnings stability. For taking on greater risks, buyers of Manulife get to enjoy a bigger passive income immediately. Which will you buy for passive income?

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Kay Ng owns shares of Manulife.

More on Investing

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Investing

3 Top Stocks to Buy in Your TFSA Today

| Jed Lloren

Looking for stocks to buy in your TFSA? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Here’s a Lower-Risk Precious Metal Option

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a lower-risk precious metal option for your portfolio? Here's a unique pick that is not your traditional mining…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks to Start a Self-Directed RRSP

| Andrew Walker

Canadian savers are using their RRSP contribution space to build self-directed stock portfolios for retirement.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Bank Stocks

Great Buy: This Big Bank Is on Sale Now!

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada’s big banks are always great buys. Here’s a big bank on sale now that boasts solid growth and crazy…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Top TSX Stocks for Reliable TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Retirees are searching for reliable dividend stocks that can provide growing passive income inside a TFSA.

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

Long-Term Investors: 3 High-Growth Canadian Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their long-term growth potential, these three high-growth tech stocks provide excellent buying opportunities.

Read more »

edit U-turn
Investing

2 Recovery Stocks to Buy That Pay Attractive Dividends

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top recovery stocks pay attractive dividends today and offer long-term growth potential, making them some of the best…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

Housing Market: A More Than 20% Price Drop or 40% Crash Is Possible

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A leading global forecaster said a 24% drop in home prices or a 40% crash of the housing market is…

Read more »