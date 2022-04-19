Home » Investing » Forget the Housing Market: Buy These 2 REITs Instead

Forget the Housing Market: Buy These 2 REITs Instead

The housing market is vulnerable. Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) could be a better option.

Posted by Vishesh Raisinghani Published
| More on:
Young woman sat at laptop by a window

Image source: Getty Images.

Canada’s housing market is extremely vulnerable. Homes in major cities are overvalued, while households are overleveraged. Rising interest rates could disrupt this segment of the economy in the months ahead. That should concern real estate investors. 

However, if you’re looking for stable dividends from tangible assets, industrial real estate investment trusts (REITs) could be a better option. Here are the top two picks. 

Summit REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSX:SMU.UN) has struggled to break out, losing about 13% of its market value year to date. The underperformance has coincided with the rising rates and growing concerns about a recession. 

However, the underperformance does not accurately paint the industrial property REIT’s long-term prospects. Over the past four years, the REIT’s funds from operations have increased by 48% from lows of $19.6 million in 2016 to highs of $94.4 million as of 2020. Its total cash from operations has also grown to highs of $79 million, representing a 52% growth rate over the past four years.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is one of the best ways to bet on the underlying strength and value of the industrial supply chain. The REIT owns 33 million square feet of industrial sets on 153 properties. Its assets are also spread over four Canadian provinces as it also moves to add another five million square feet through expansion and redevelopment.

Increasing demand for industrial property amid growth in e-commerce and last-mile distribution are some of the factors that affirm Summit’s long-term prospects. In addition, an increase in average monthly rents for industrial properties, up 60% in Canada over the past five years, should allow the REIT to generate more funds from operations going forward.

That said, Summit Industrial Income REIT is an attractive prospect for anyone looking for broad exposure to industrial properties. After the 13% pullback, the REIT is trading at a great discount with a price-to-earnings multiple of three. It also offers a solid 2.65% dividend yield, ideal for generating passive income.

Dream Industrial REIT

Very few industrial REITs can match the quality of Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN). Last year, the REIT outperformed the S&P 500, going by a +30% share gain in the market. This year, the stock has lost some of that value. DIR is now trading just 13% higher than book value per share. 

In addition, the REIT generated significant funds from operations, helped by rising rental rates. As demand for storage in the e-commerce sector increased, the REIT registered a 13% surge in funds from operation. That was higher than what the management had expected. Its net income increased by 133% in 2021, along with a 71% increase in net assets.

The tremendous growth might explain why Dream industrial REIT comes with a much higher dividend yield at 4.46%, which is ideal for generating some passive income in addition to share price gains. In addition, the REIT is fairly valued with a price-to-earnings multiple of five.

Dream Industrial REIT’s long-term prospects are looking increasingly bright due to low vacancy and strong demand reflected by soaring rental rates. Consequently, the REIT is projecting a 10% increase in funds from operations per unit this year. Dream Industrial is a perfect fit for generating passive income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT and SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT.

More on Dividend Stocks

Photo of a floating bubble
Dividend Stocks

Avoid Canada’s Real Estate Bubble: Bet on Foreign Property

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Real estate in Canada is overblown. Consider foreign alternatives like Tricon Residential (TSX:TCN).

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian dividend stocks can boost your passive income.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

1 High-Yield, Passive-Income Stock on a New Growth Path

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This passive-income stock has long been known as a high-yield dividend provider. But a new shift has many looking at…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Want to Earn $500 a Month in Passive Income? Buy These Dividend Stocks

| Daniel Da Costa

If you want to earn $500 or more of growing passive income each month, here are some of the best…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These two Canadian dividend stocks are currently trading well undervalued, making them two of the best stocks to buy now.

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Dividend Stocks for New TFSA Investors

| Andrew Walker

Top dividend stocks are still available at cheap prices.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Incredible Dividend Stocks to Own Forever

| Robin Brown

Looking for passive income that will never fail? These top Canadian dividend stocks are ideal investments to buy and hold…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks for New Passive-Income Investors

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Are you looking to build a steady stream of passive income? Here are three top dividend stocks that should be…

Read more »