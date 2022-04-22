Home » Personal Finance » The Tax Deadline Is Almost Here! Here Are 5 Things You Need to Know if You Haven’t Filed Yet

The Tax Deadline Is Almost Here! Here Are 5 Things You Need to Know if You Haven’t Filed Yet

The deadline to file your taxes is May 2. If you haven’t started yet, here’s what you should know.

Posted by Steven Porrello Published
Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline

Image source: Getty Images

It’s that time again: you now have just a couple of weeks left to file your taxes. Like last year, the COVID-19 pandemic has made filing taxes a bit, well, unique. As you’re scrambling to put together your tax return, here are five important things you should keep in mind.

1. Deadline is May 2

The tax deadline in 2022 doesn’t fall on April 30, as it normally does. Because April 30 is a Saturday, the tax deadline for 2022 is on Monday, May 2.

2. Tax deadline for self-employed people is the same

For those who are self-employed, your tax deadline is the same as it always is: June 15. Remember that June 15 is the deadline to file your taxes. If you expect to owe taxes, then you’ll have to pay off your balance by the deadline mentioned above, May 2.

3. COVID-19 benefits are taxable

Many COVID-19 benefits, such as the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) or the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit (CRCB), are considered taxable income. Depending on which benefits you received, your taxes may have already been withhold, and you won’t have to pay them a second time. Whether you owe taxes or not, you should have received a T4A tax slip last month, which will tell you how much you received and what taxes (if any) were taken out of your payments.

4. You might get a work-from-home deduction

If you worked from home in 2021 because of the pandemic, you can deduct $2 for every day you worked remotely. That comes out to roughly $500 (or 250 working days), if you worked from home every day. Keep in mind that you can’t deduct vacations or sick days — only days in which you worked.

The CRA calls this the “short method” for deducting your home expenses from your taxes. However, if you normally work from home, that is, if you weren’t working remotely due to the pandemic, then you’ll likely want to do the “long method” to calculate your deduction.

True, the long method requires more work. But if you know that your “work-from-home” expenses exceeded $500, then the long method could help you deduct more money from your taxes.

5. The Carbon Tax Rebate is being distributed differently

Finally, if you usually get a rebate on carbon taxes, just know it will be distributed quarterly this year. This is different from last year, when you got the full rebate as a lump sum with your tax return. You’ll get a double payment on July 15, then two more installments in October 2022 and January 2023.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

More on Personal Finance

consider the options
Personal Finance

New to Investing? Be Sure You Avoid These 5 Newbie Mistakes

| Steven Porrello

If you're new to investing, here are five big mistakes you should watch out for.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Personal Finance

Lazy Canadians: Here’s How You Can Make $200 Per Week in Passive Income

| Steven Porrello

To earn $200 a week, invest money in high-quality stocks or ETFs.

Read more »

gas station, convenience store, gas pumps
Personal Finance

Costco vs. Canadian Tire: Which Rewards Card Will Save You More on Gas in 2022?

| Steven Porrello

The CIBC Costco Mastercard earns 3% back at Costco Gas, and the Canadian Tire Mastercard earns 10 cents per litre.…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Personal Finance

Finally! Apply for a CIBC Costco Mastercard Now to Get a Welcome Bonus!

| Steven Porrello

From now until December 31, 2022, CIBC will give you a welcome bonus on the new CIBC Costco Mastercard.

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Personal Finance

Should You Buy a Home in 2022? Here’s Why You Should Wait Until Next Year

| Steven Porrello

Here's why you should consider waiting until 2023 to buy a home.

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Personal Finance

Canadians Seeking Housing May Want to Think Outside the Country

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Renting is a stigma, pure and simple. You shouldn't feel like a failure by choosing to rent, and you can…

Read more »

work from home
Personal Finance

Could Canada’s High Inflation Turn Into Stagflation? Here’s Why Canadians Shouldn’t Be Concerned

| Steven Porrello

Stagflation is caused by high inflation, high unemployment, and negative economic growth. Could Canada be on the brink of this…

Read more »

Personal Finance

Quitting Your Full-Time Job to Focus on a Side Hustle? Ensure You Do These 5 Things First

| Tony Dong

Sticking to "the man" and working for yourself can be exhilarating ... if you can avoid these common mistakes

Read more »