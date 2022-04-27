2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Right Now

Here’s why I think these two tokens are starting to look attractive right now.

Investing in cryptocurrencies isn’t for everyone. These volatile tokens have proven how market conditions can impact investors over the near term. Of late, the macro environment has been bearish, hitting everything from top tokens to smaller, higher-growth projects.

That said, many digital tokens that investors may be considering are now well off their all-time highs. For investors who believe in the long-term potential of this sector, now may be a great time to consider certain projects.

Two top cryptocurrencies I’ve got on my buy list right now are Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) and Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT). Here’s why I think these two tokens are starting to look attractive right now.

Top cryptocurrencies to buy: Solana

One of the best-performing cryptocurrencies in 2021, Solana has certainly been a winner for long-term investors. Solana started 2021 at less than $2 per token. Today, it’s valuation is closer to $100 per token, representing 50-fold growth in fewer than 18 months.

Not bad.

Of course, most of this growth is tied to expectations that Solana could be a real long-term competitor to the likes of Ethereum. As a massive proof-of-stake network, Solana has grown much faster than its peers. Much of this has to do with the relatively low fees and fast transaction speeds on the Solana network.

Over time, as institutional adoption picks up, and the Solana community grows, this token is one that’s well positioned for growth. Given the ability of this network to handle tens of thousands of transactions per second, relative to Ethereum’s speed of around 13 or so per second, there’s a strong growth catalyst for investors to consider. Particularly, growth in NFT transactions on the Solana network is one metric many investors are watching. I think this network provides intriguing upside, given its current price.

Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token is another interesting token I think is worth considering right now. This utility token provides what could be explosive upside potential to the future of internet browsing.

Basic Attention Token is the native token of the Brave web browser. Via this web browser, users can decide how many ads they’d like to see and get compensated via BAT tokens for doing nothing other than browsing the web. In other words, BAT pays users for their attention.

This incentive structure is one I think could catch on. Additionally, the Brave browser claims to keep user data secure in the back-end, meaning no third-party will sell users’ information for profit. This is something many focused on the decentralized benefits of crypto will like.

Basic Attention Token has been very volatile over the past year, surging and plunging on a number of occasions. That said, at around $0.65 per token at the time of writing, I think the risk-reward tradeoff with this token makes sense right now.

Bottom line

Both Solana and Basic Attention Token are not risk-free investments. It’s quite the opposite. However, for those looking to add risk to their portfolio as valuations come down, these are two top cryptocurrencies to consider.