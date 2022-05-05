Home » Investing » Primo Water (TSX:PRMW): Is it a Good Buy?

Primo Water (TSX:PRMW): Is it a Good Buy?

Primo Water (TSX:PRMW) is a top defensive stock to buy and hold, whether in a recessionary or inflationary market environment.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
Question marks in a pile

Image source: Getty Images

Canada has been in the grips of high inflation rates for the past several months. Canadians saw a massive one-month jump in inflation rates between February and March 2022, as inflation rates increased from 5.7% in February to a 31-year high of 6.7% in March 2022. Investors are worried about the impact of such high inflation rates, and there are credible fears of a stock market crash.

Many Canadians tend to take their money out of equity markets during such market environments to protect their investment capital. However, exiting the stock market might be unproductive. Instead of holding your capital as cash, it might be better to invest it in consumer-defensive assets that can continue providing you with wealth growth.

Inflationary markets like the one we are facing now can devastate the returns of many equity security investments. Fortunately, the TSX boasts many consumer-defensive stocks of companies that can thrive in recessionary and inflationary markets. One such recession-resistant stock has recently announced its plan to release its first-quarter earnings report for fiscal 2022.

Today, I will discuss the stock to help you determine whether it could be a good investment for your portfolio right now.

Primo Water

Primo Water (TSX:PRMW)(NYSE:PRMW) is a $3.01 billion market capitalization pure-play water-providing company. Consumer-defensive assets do not get more essential than a company responsible for providing water to generate revenue. The company’s water solutions ecosystem is anchored by an assortment of water dispensers and a direct water business.

Primo Water generates recurring income by delivering large-format water bottles to residential and commercial customers through its direct water business for use in dispensers. The Tampa, Florida-based company also boasts a network of self-service refill units throughout North America where consumers can refill water bottles themselves.

Primo Water has established itself as a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions to customers in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company had a solid start to 2022 with an aggressive buying spree.

The company’s subsidiary Primo Water North America acquired the distributor business of Mountain Valley based in Texas and Clear Mountain Refreshment Services based in Arkansas. Primo Water North America also took over Sip-Well NV, Belgium’s leading water solutions distributor.

Apart from offering its customers access to purified, spring, and mineral water, the company also plays an essential role in reducing pollution and plastic waste through its services.

Foolish takeaway

Primo Water stock trades for $18.79 per share at writing, and it boasts a 1.90% dividend yield. Its share price is up by 8.42% from its March 15, 2022, levels. The company’s first quarter for fiscal 2022 ended on April 2, 2022, and it plans to release its financial results before the markets open on May 12, 2022.

Late last year, the company’s management announced a multi-year step-up in its dividend payouts from 2022 to 2024. It plans to deliver dividend hikes with a compounded annual growth rate of 15%. It could be worth your while to wait for its quarterly earnings release to determine whether it could be a viable investment for you to consider right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Buy These 2 Stocks for Steady Dividend Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian retirees should consider purchasing two blue-chip assets that will deliver steady dividend income and help combat soaring inflation.

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

2 Commercial REITs to Counter Housing Market Uncertainty

| Adam Othman

Several commercial REITs offer a healthy combination of capital appreciation, preservation, and dividends and are at slightly lower risk than…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 3 Stocks That Will Pay You Monthly

| Adam Othman

Retirees can use DRIPs to turn a relatively modest investment in dividend stocks into a sizeable passive-income stream (given enough…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 Oversold Dividend Stocks for $1,000 in Annual Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even with shares falling to oversold levels, these three passive-income stocks offer $1,000 in annual income for Motley Fool investors…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

Gildan Activewear (TSX:GIL): An Energetic Asset at a Discounted Price

| Adam Othman

Publicly traded, well-established brands are uniquely positioned to turn their consumers into their investors.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

Forget Rental Properties: 2 Much Better Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy

| Daniel Da Costa

Rental properties can be excellent investments, but these two dividend-growth stocks offer much more potential for investors today.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Generate Passive Income From Equipment Leasing

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Passive income from equipment leasing companies like Toromont Industries (TSX:TIH) is a safe bet.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Make Money Work for You: Earn $8 a Day With 3 Dividend Stocks 

| Puja Tayal

The stock market is where money works for you. You invest money and get capital appreciation and dividends. Here’s how…

Read more »