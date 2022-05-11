Home » Investing » 2 Growth Stocks That Could Soar if Inflation Retreats

2 Growth Stocks That Could Soar if Inflation Retreats

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock and another fallen tech darling could rally should any signs of peaking inflation be in the cards.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.

Image source: Getty Images

The selloff in technology stocks has reached a tipping point. Many investors rushed to the exits over the past two sessions of trade — not because the businesses they hold shares in have worsened in the past week, but because there’s too much fear in the air. Selling tends to induce more selling, and with markets retreating rapidly, it seems like selling in May and going away is only wise. Though it feels like an eternity since stocks have sustained a rally, investors who’ve already taken on damage would be wise to cool down before hitting the sell button.

Like it or not, the best days in markets tend to follow the worst days. Though nobody knows when the big down days will be replaced by the big up days, long-term investors should relish recent levels of volatility. Why? Better prices across the board and better risk/rewards for investors who are finally looking to deploy capital.

Indeed, inflation is a nasty beast. Nobody knows when it will roll over. Given every month has revealed hotter inflation data, it seems like investors expect central banks to hike faster and by a great amount. It’s really hard to tell how much firepower from the Fed it’ll take to make inflation back off. That’s what’s scaring markets. Arguably, it’s scarier today than it was in March of 2020. We’ve been on a steady downhill trajectory for most of the year. Eventually, it will turn a corner, but those seeking near-term gains will likely be left disappointed.

Consider Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) — two growth stocks that have done nothing but nosedive lately.

Shopify

Shopify stock has nearly lost 80% of its value, marking one of its worst crashes to date. When will it end? It’s hard to tell. Regardless, the stock is finally starting to look somewhat cheap after Monday’s big dip. Many of us who avoided Shopify over valuation concerns were right to do so. But those who told themselves they would have bought at more reasonable multiples now have the opportunity to do so. It took a big crash in the tech sector to bring SHOP stock’s valuation back to Earth. But here we are. Unfortunately, many investors are likely too scared to be a buyer. And it’s hard to blame them, given dip-buying hasn’t really worked out of late.

CEO Tobi Lütke recently took to social media, slamming analysts and demanding accountability on their part. Indeed, the Wall Street downgrades have come fast and furious, well after the plunge. Those who followed analyst price targets blindly were left hurting.

It’s hard to tell when Shopify stock will bottom. Arguably, the $400 range is undervaluing the firm’s growth profile. Until inflation cools off, I’m afraid to say that Shopify could continue its tumble into the abyss.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software is a cash cow of a software company that’s flirting with a bear market, down around 19% from its peak. That’s far better than most other tech companies, and it’s due to Constellation’s solid balance sheet and its Steady Eddie approach in M&A. As tech multiples retreat, Constellation may be in to scoop up some smaller firms.

Indeed, Constellation has held its ground far better than most other “sexy” tech stocks. Whether shares are in for more of the same is anybody’s guess.

In any case, Constellation has strong managers and enough talent to overcome the worst macro storm that may be up ahead. So, recession or not, Constellation ought to be viewed as a more conservative way to play Canadian tech.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software.

More on Investing

TSX Today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 11

| Jitendra Parashar

The volatility in TSX stocks is likely to continue today amid corporate earnings season and talks of a looming recession.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Top 5 Canadian Bank Stocks by Dividend Yield in May 2022

| Jitendra Parashar

These are the top five bank stocks in Canada ranked by their dividend yields in May 2022.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Investing

Retirement Planning: 1 Top Stock for New RRSP Investors

| Andrew Walker

Top dividend stocks tend to be good picks for total returns in a self-directed RRSP. Here's why.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How to Easily Earn $300/Month for Life!

| Robin Brown

Looking to collect easy passive income? Here's how to use your Tax-Free Savings Account to earn as much as $300…

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

Boardwalk REIT 1st-Quarter Results: Big Opportunity Ahead

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Boardwalk REIT is in the right place at the right time. Its first-quarter earnings result showcases growing momentum and financial…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

1 Cheap Stock for New TFSA Investors

| Andrew Walker

This top dividend stock is starting to look oversold.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Stocks for Beginners

Market Opportunity Comes in the Strangest Places

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is firmly in correction territory. But before looking at those losses, perhaps it’s time to consider the market…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Market Selloff: 2 High-Quality Canadian Dividend Stocks Trading Undervalued

| Daniel Da Costa

With so many Canadian dividend stocks to consider after the recent market selloff, these two are some of the most…

Read more »