Home » Investing » Top 3 Stocks for Beginners in 2022

Top 3 Stocks for Beginners in 2022

Beginner investors should consider robust stocks like Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS).

Posted by Vishesh Raisinghani Published
| More on:
Woman has an idea

Image source: Getty Images

2022 is an interesting year for beginners. The global capital market is experiencing historic headwinds. Inflation is running at the highest level in decades, while interest rates are rising and valuations are plunging. 

Stocks are beaten down. That’s bad news if you’re holding stocks, but great news if you’re just getting started. Here are the top three stocks for beginners in 2022. 

Beginner stock #1

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is probably the best stock for beginners. That’s because it’s one of the most well-managed utility businesses in the country. Over the past four decades, Fortis has managed to steadily expand operations and deliver immense cash flows. The utility business is somewhat immune to market cycles. 

Fortis stock dropped temporarily in 2020 and quickly recovered. This year, it’s up 5.2% while the rest of the market is declining. The stock is as stable as the underlying business, which is an essential service with plenty of pricing power. 

The stock already offers a 3.3% dividend yield. Management has expanded this payout every year for the past 49 years. It’s expected to do so for the foreseeable future. That’s what makes Fortis a top pick for new investors seeking a long-term opportunity. 

Beginner stock #2

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is another great pick for beginner investors. The enterprise software conglomerate is in a much better position than the rest of the sector. For one, it’s immensely profitable. Secondly, half of its clients are government agencies and essential services, which means subscription revenue is much more stable. 

In its latest quarter, the company reported free cash flow (FCF) to shareholders of US$15.27 (CA$19.77) per share. That’s roughly $80 annualized, which means the stock is trading at a price-to-FCF ratio of 23.75. 

Put simply, Constellation stock is cheap. In fact, the company’s growth rate could accelerate in the near future as it picks up small software companies at more attractive valuations. Beginners should certainly keep an eye on this gem. 

Beginner stock #3

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is the most recognizable name on this list. That’s because every Canadian has probably shopped there at least once. After all, there are nearly 1,421 stores across the country. This number is expected to steadily expand in the years ahead. 

The discount retailer is in a favourable position this year. Rising inflation pushes households to seek out discounts, which means Dollarama’s top line should be intact despite the crisis. To mitigate rising costs, Dollarama recently announced that it would bump up the price for some items up to $5. That means the retailer is no longer a typical “dollar store.”

Dollarama stock has delivered a 2,000% return since going public in 2009. Year to date, the stock is up 8.3%. It’s still trading at just 31 times earnings per share. Steady growth and a reasonable valuation are what make Dollarama a safe-haven asset for new investors. Keep an eye on this opportunity. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani owns Constellation Software. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and FORTIS INC.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Brookfield Business Partners invests in undervalued companies
Stocks for Beginners

Brookfield Business Partners: A Cheap TSX Stock With Multi-Bagger Potential

| Robin Brown

Brookfield's private-equity business invests in companies trading at a discount -- giving it lots of enticing options in today's beaten-down…

Read more »

Value for money
Stocks for Beginners

Gen Z Investors: Get Out of Growth Stocks and Go for Value

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gen Z investors have been used to growth stocks and are now biting through a busting market. That's why it's…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Stocks for Beginners

Market Opportunity Comes in the Strangest Places

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is firmly in correction territory. But before looking at those losses, perhaps it’s time to consider the market…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks I’d Buy If I Were Starting a Portfolio Today

| Jed Lloren

Are you trying to start an investment portfolio? Here are three stocks I’d buy if I were in the same…

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Stocks for Beginners

1 Stock to Buy and 1 to Avoid in a Volatile Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't panic! There are opportunities that long-term Motley Fool investors can sink their teeth into.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy in Falling Markets

| Vineet Kulkarni

Where are you investing this year's $6,000 TFSA contribution?

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

Got $3,000? 2 TSX Stocks to Turn it Into $200K

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Here’s how two top TSX stocks can turn a $3,000 investment into close to $200,000.

Read more »