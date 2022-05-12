Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Why I’d Still Buy Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) Stock Despite its Q1 Earnings Miss

Why I’d Still Buy Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) Stock Despite its Q1 Earnings Miss

Manulife Financial stock fell sharply today amid signs of a slowdown in its business growth in Asia with the resurgence of COVID-19.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

The shares of Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) tanked by about 10% Thursday morning to $22 per share — its lowest price level since December 2020. With this, MFC stock is now down by 9% on a year-to-date basis after losing nearly 12% of its value this week against a 4.4% week-to-date decline in the TSX Composite Index.

Manulife Financial’s Q1 earnings

Manulife Financial is a Toronto-based financial services company with its main focus on insurance and financial advice. Based on its 2021 revenue numbers, the company generated nearly 50% of its total revenue from Asia. The United States and Canada made up nearly 26% and 22% of its revenue last year, respectively.

Today’s massive drop in Manulife stock came after it announced its first-quarter results after the market closing bell on Wednesday. In Q1 2022, the Canadian insurance company reported quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share — lower compared to $0.82 per share in Q1 2021 and $0.84 per share in the previous quarter. Manulife Financial cited lower new business gains in Asia, the unfavourable impact of markets on seed money investments in new segregated and mutual funds, and a drop in its in-force earnings in the U.S. market as key reasons for a YoY (year-over-year) decrease in its core earnings for the quarter. With this, its Q1 earnings also fell short of Street analysts’ consensus estimate of about $0.82 per share, hurting investors’ sentiments.

Analysts cut ratings on MFC stock

Another key factor that could be blamed for a sharp selloff in MFC stock is analysts’ reducing optimism. After the release of its latest quarterly financial results, several notable analysts from firms like the National Bank of Canada, TD Securities, and BMO have cut their target prices on the Manulife stock. In fact, BMO also cut its rating on the stock from “outperform” to “market perform.”

What’s next?

It’s important to note that Manulife Financial’s diversified business overall continued to showcase strong growth in the Canadian and U.S. markets in the last quarter. In addition, the company also benefited from higher fixed-income yields and lower cost of debt in corporate.

Clearly, an apparent slowdown in Manulife’s Asia business could be worrisome, as the region accounts for most of its sales. This slowdown was mainly driven by the recent resurgence of COVID-19, which led to tighter containment measures in many Asian countries. Temporary workforce capacity constraints also affected its service levels in the March quarter. Nonetheless, I expect the company’s business growth in the Asian market to be back on track in the coming quarters, as these temporary pandemic-driven challenges gradually subside.

Why Manulife stock is still attractive

Overall, Manulife Financial has been one of the most attractive Canadian dividend stocks for many years. It currently offers an attractive dividend yield of around 5.4%. While MFC stock hasn’t seen much appreciation since 2020 due mainly to the negative impact of the global pandemic on its business, its fundamentals are gradually improving with a recovery in many of its key markets. Given that, it could be the right time for investors to buy this amazing dividend stock for the long term when it’s cheap.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Index funds
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: Don’t Worry. Blue Chips Can Beat the Market, Too

| Jed Lloren

Are you a new investor hoping to beat the market? There’s no need to resort to risky growth stocks. Here…

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Stocks for Beginners

Amid Rising Volatility, Here Are 4 Safe Dividend Stocks for Beginners

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their recession-proof business models, regular payouts, and healthy growth potential, these four stocks are less susceptible to market volatilities.

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Here’s Why I’m Loading Up on WSP Global (TSX:WSP) After Q1 Earnings

| Robin Brown

WSP Global (TSX:WSP) just delivered exceptional Q1 earnings. Here's why its time to back the truck up on this high-quality…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Stocks for Beginners

Got $5,000? Here’s How 1 TSX Stock Could Become $47,000

| Robin Brown

Looking to multiply your money by nearly 10-fold? Here's one TSX stock that could turn $5,000 into $47,000 sooner than…

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks You Should Buy if You’re Starting a Portfolio Today

| Jed Lloren

Are you thinking of starting an investment portfolio today? Buy these three stocks!

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Stocks: Here’s How to Beat a Volatile Market

| Daniel Da Costa

When volatility starts to pick up and Canadian stocks are pulling back, this simple strategy will help you outperform the…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

Top 3 Stocks for Beginners in 2022

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Beginner investors should consider robust stocks like Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS).

Read more »