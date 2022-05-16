Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Cheap Non-Tech Growth Stocks That Pay Dividends!

3 Cheap Non-Tech Growth Stocks That Pay Dividends!

Growth stocks can grow your money faster with strong price appreciation. Some require active investing, while others can be held passively.

Posted by Kay Ng Published
| More on:
Growing plant shoots on coins

Image source: Getty Images

Many growth stocks have been pummeled in the recent market downturn. Many are tech stocks that aren’t profitable. Let’s forget about these stocks. Other growth stocks have been profitable but were still beaten down. Let’s take are look at these three cheap non-tech growth stocks that can deliver meaningful price appreciation. They also pay delightful dividends that pay investors to wait.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM)(NYSE:WPM) stock has corrected about 21% from its 52-week high. However, Scotia Capital analyst Trevor Turnbull had a positive take on the stock this month, giving it a “sector outperform” rating with a one-year price target of US$65.00, which represents approximately 64% near-term upside potential. He highlighted that the company reported Q1 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.35, beating the consensus of US$0.34. The low-risk precious metals company also generated operating cash flow of US$210 million for the quarter.

Scotia Capital estimates the company will generate free cash flow of US$630 million this year. Compare this with the US$218 million dividends paid by Wheaton Precious Metals in 2021. Because the company doesn’t have exploration costs or operate mines, it enjoys high margins and substantial cash flow generation.

WPM stock pays a decent yield of about 1.5%. Investors should consider buying the stock on the cheap. According to Yahoo Finance, the analyst consensus price target is US$58.73, which implies upside of 48%.

Aecon Group stock

Aecon Group (TSX:ARE) stock has also participated in the recent market downturn. Specifically, it has declined about 35% from its 52-week high. At $14 and change per share, it’s an excellent buy-the-dip opportunity for a turnaround.

Here’s Mike Archibald’s take on the company from last month:

“The company has faced challenges in the past few quarters. Coastal Gas Link disputes have created uncertainty with cash flows. It appears an agreement is approaching with Coastal Gas Link which will help the share price. It is a good exposure to the construction market and provincial and federal projects. Wait to buy on improved earnings.”

Mike Archibald, associate portfolio manager at AGF Investments

Improved earnings would certainly move the cyclical stock. Last year, Aecon’s EPS dropped by a double-digit rate. The slight sign of an earnings improvement could reverse the downward trend of the stock. Aecon is easily a $19-20 stock. Currently, Yahoo Finance shows the analyst consensus price target as $19.83, which implies upside of about 39%.

Aecon stock also pays a generous yield of almost 5.2%. It has a track record of paying safe dividends, having maintained or increased its dividend every year since 2008.

goeasy stock

High inflation implies that people will need to borrow more money because things are becoming more expensive. This bodes well for leading consumer lender goeasy (TSX:GSY). The growth stock is cheap. It trades at about 10.3 times earnings. Its EPS and dividend have climbed at a double-digit rate for the long haul. From 2007 to 2021, it nine times its EPS and 9.4 times its dividend! That’s an exceptional growth rate of 17% and 17.4%, respectively! The growth stock has the potential to double investors’ money from price appreciation alone over the next three years. Additionally, it pays a safe dividend that yields a solid 3.2%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Kay Ng owns shares of goeasy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

2 Commercial REITs for Prudent Investors

| Adam Othman

Commercial REITs offer you exposure to asset classes most investors don’t have access to, but they also offer robust growth…

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

1 Real Estate Stock to Grab at a 37% Discount

| Adam Othman

It’s difficult to pass on a good discount, especially if it’s on a stock that has proven its mettle and…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Let a Recession Eat Up Your Retirement Money

| Puja Tayal

You don’t want to retire in an economy moving towards recession and lose some of your retirement money. Guess what?…

Read more »

hand using ATM
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash-Printing Machine

| Adam Othman

When looking for stocks for a passive income stream, your approach should be more "holistic" than simply focusing on the…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Latest Pullback

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors are finally getting a chance to buy great TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stars for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top Canadian financial stocks are trading at discounted prices and offer TFSA investors great dividends for passive income.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 Low-Risk ETFs for Conservative Investors

| Adam Othman

Not all low-risk ETFs are the same. And even though the return potential might not be comparable to higher-risk ETFs,…

Read more »