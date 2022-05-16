Home » Investing » Have $500? Buy This 6.3%-Yielding REIT in a Retirement Portfolio Today

Have $500? Buy This 6.3%-Yielding REIT in a Retirement Portfolio Today

Investors wishing to deploy new capital into the market today may wish to check out this defensive REIT.

Posted by Brian Paradza, CFA Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Risks of sorts and kinds have emerged in 2022. A war in Europe has led to downward revisions to global economic growth amid resurgent COVID-19 pandemic scares, an energy crisis, and a tough global fight against rising inflation. Investing in real estate could provide shelter, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) may add a good layer of returns to a retirement portfolio during a potential bear market ahead.

Times may be tumultuous today, but fears of a bear market today should ideally not detract individuals from continuing to save and invest for the beautiful days in retirement. Thus, those monthly, quarterly, or annual contributions to a retirement portfolio should go ahead as initially planned and enable you to take advantage of cheap stocks during market crashes.

Real estate has historically offered good capital protection during inflationary periods and recessions. Actually, due to their monthly distributions, REITs can boost a retirement portfolio’s income and help you avoid selling stocks at beaten-down prices during a down market.

Investors wishing to deploy new capital into the market today may wish to check out this defensive REIT that touts a juicy 6.3% yield and potentially strong capital gains today.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT

NorthWest Healthcare Properties (TSX:NWH.UN) is one of the most promising and defensive REITs to buy and hold during a potential bear market in 2022.

The trust owns and manages a $10 billion portfolio of 229 healthcare properties distributed across Canada, the United States, the U.K., Europe, Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand. It boasts of a high 97% occupancy rate in a portfolio with extremely long-term tenant contracts that averaged over 14 years by March this year.

About 80% of NWH.UN’s revenue is indexed to inflation to protect returns against purchasing-power losses.

NorthWest Healthcare REIT reported a strong 9.2% year-over-year increase in net operating income for the first quarter of 2022. Income gains were aided by a 2.2% growth in same-property net operating income. Trust income growth should remain strong this year after the recent closing of a $753 million U.S. acquisition in April, and an internal development pipeline that powers organic growth.

Most noteworthy, the REIT is transitioning into an asset-light fund manager. New joint-venture (JV) agreements in the U.K. and in the United States could increase available capital under management from $11.2 billion to $14.5 billion this year.

Is NWH.UN stock a good stock to buy at its current valuation? The trust’s units are a bargain buy today considering they already trade below their most recent net asset value (NAV) of $14.73 per unit. Anticipated new joint-venture deals should increase the REIT’s adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) and NAV in 2022.

NWH.UN pays dividends every month. The current $0.067 per unit monthly dividend distribution yields a juicy 6.3% annually. An increased AFFO and NAV growth from upcoming JV deals will improve the security of the REIT’s distribution and unlock new capital gains.

Foolish bottom line

Spending $500 to add NorthWest Healthcare REIT’s units to a retirement portfolio could add a defensive, high-yielding stream of regular monthly dividend cash flows to the portfolio. Monthly proceeds could be reinvested or used to buy other favourite stocks and REITs during a down market and set you on a wealth growth path with compounding capital returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS.

More on Dividend Stocks

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Rising Volatility: Boost Your Passive Income With These 4 Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These four dividend stocks could boost passive income with regular and reliable payouts.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

FOMO: Earn $5,000 in Easy Passive Income!

| Demetris Afxentiou

Instead of volatility, let's look at opportunity, like generating an easy passive income of $5,000 or more over time.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Want Reliable Passive Income? 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to find high-quality dividend stocks to buy that can return reliable passive income, here are two of…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks That Could Bring Cash, Even Amid Volatility

| Sneha Nahata

Regardless of volatility, these TSX dividend stocks continue to return strong cash to their shareholders.

Read more »

man window buildings
Dividend Stocks

2 Downtrodden Real Estate Companies to Watch

| Adam Othman

Not all beaten-down stocks should be considered apt investments, but some can offer massive gains when the market favours them.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn a $10,000 TFSA Into $195,000 for Retirement

| Andrew Walker

Young investors can take advantage of this popular investing strategy to build a TFSA retirement fund.

Read more »

Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Aristocrats Canadians Can Buy in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Canada-based, dividend-paying companies such as Enbridge, TC Energy and Pembina Pipeline should be on the top of your buying list…

Read more »