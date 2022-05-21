Home » Investing » 2 Quality Canadian Real Estate Plays to Buy Now While Their Yields Are Hot

2 Quality Canadian Real Estate Plays to Buy Now While Their Yields Are Hot

Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) and SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) seem like major bargains in the real estate space after the recent market dip.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale

Image source: Getty Images

REIT investors have a lot of options after the recent slide in the broader markets. While the REIT market doesn’t tend to be so influenced by the stock and bond markets, recent market panic is a major contributor to sudden declines.

Undoubtedly, Canadian investors are worried that central banks could rate hike us all the way into a recession. Higher rates and a slower economy do not bode well for the fate of REITs. Regardless, I think the REITs are among the best plays to buy when there’s too much panic in the markets. If you bought your favourite REITs on the dip during the 2020 stock market crash, you likely locked in a swollen distribution yield, assuming no cuts were dealt out.

This time around, distributions aren’t in as much trouble as they were when lockdowns loomed in early 2020. Though a recession and rapidly rising rates could challenge the adjusted funds from operations (AFFOs) of certain REITs, I think that a majority of fallen real estate darlings are more resilient than meets the eye.

Without further ado, we’ll have a closer look at Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) and SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN), two very high-quality REITs that seem oversold, down 19% and 12%, respectively, off their 52-week highs.

Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT is a multi-residential property and manufactured housing community (MHC) play with most of its operations concentrated in Atlantic Canada. Shares of the intriguing REIT were quick to fall into a bear market over the past several months on the back of broader market weakness. Shares currently yield a modest 3.66% at writing after plunging nearly 18% year to date.

Recently, the REIT reported decent first-quarter results that continued to demonstrate tremendous resilience. Occupancy remained high at 98%, which is the highest it’s been in the post-pandemic period. The management team also sounded upbeat, noting that leasing volume is likely to continue to remain robust moving forward.

With a solid balance sheet, expect Killam to get active on the acquisition front again. Over the years, Killam has unlocked ample value via M&A. However, higher rates could weigh on the number of acquisitions on a longer-term basis. Still, as valuations across the space decline, one has to think that management is keeping an eye open.

Indeed, Killam isn’t doing nearly as bad as the share price movements would suggest. I view the top REIT as a magnificent buy on the dip for those seeking the perfect mix of income and long-term appreciation.

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres is a stripmall kingpin that has ambitious plans of diversifying into residentials. Undoubtedly, mixing residential and retail real estate can be a highly profitable endeavour. Like Killam, Smart shares were quick to drop, and the yield has swollen accordingly, currently at 6.25%.

As I’ve noted in prior pieces, SmartCentres houses many essential retailers that will be less rattled if the broader economy were to plunge into a recession. Still, I don’t think a recession is at all likely. At least not in Canada. The Canadian economy looks like it can stomach rapid-fire rate hikes from a hawkish Bank of Canada and still experience robust growth. That bodes well for fallen retail REITs like Smart, as it looks to continue investing in residential efforts.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Smart REIT. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Killam Apartment REIT. The Motley Fool recommends Smart REIT.

More on Investing

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Top Gold Stock With a Huge Dividend

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) stock may very well be one of the most productive ways to invest in precious metals.

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Stocks for Beginners

What Investors Can Learn From the Last 3 Market Corrections

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

No one can predict market corrections, but we can learn by looking back at the last few on the TSX…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks: The #1 Way to Earn Passive Income

| Kay Ng

Earning passive income from dividend stocks could be enjoyable. Here are a few tips to simplify your process.

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Market Volatility: 3 Gold and Silver Stocks to Buy Now!

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors worried about market volatility may want to snatch up gold and silver stocks like Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM)(NYSE:SVM).

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Canadian Oil Stocks Are Still Bullish

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock has rallied this year. It may still have further to run.

Read more »

consider the options
Investing

VEE vs. XEC: Which International Emerging Markets ETF Is the Better Buy for Canadian Investors?

| Tony Dong

Vanguard and BlackRock's top international emerging market ETFs go head to head.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Stocks for Beginners

Convert $50,000 Into $500,000 in Tax-Free Income With 4 TFSA Stocks

| Puja Tayal

If you buy four TFSA growth stocks in today’s market dip, they could convert $50,000 to $550,000 in 10-17 years.…

Read more »