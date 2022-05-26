Home » Investing » 2 Ways to Fight the Record-High Inflation

2 Ways to Fight the Record-High Inflation

Investing allows you to grow your savings faster than inflation can deplete them, and different types of investments offer various safeguards against inflation.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
Woman has an idea

Image source: Getty Images

Inflation and recession are the two buzzwords that have worried everyone from typical Canadian consumers to seasoned investors. And there is some rational logic to this fear. The recession can reset the market and would be devastating for the economy and businesses that are still reeling from the impact of the pandemic.

And inflation does more than just raise prices and increase the cost of living. It also erodes your savings at a robust rate, especially if they simply grow in your savings account.

If you want to counter the impact of inflation and keep your wealth and savings in a healthy shape, there are two simple approaches you can take.

First approach: Buy a Dividend Aristocrat

The primary characteristic of a Dividend Aristocrat is that it raises its dividends. And if you can buy one that can reasonably preserve your capital and grow its payouts at a high enough rate to outpace inflation, you can easily counteract the impact of inflation.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) would be a wise choice in this regard. It has been growing its payouts for over a decade, and it enjoys the characteristic safety of a Canadian bank. The stock itself, even though it’s not an avid grower, can offer decent capital preservation and even appreciation in the right market conditions.

Most importantly, it’s usually the most generous dividend payer among the Big Six. Even now, it’s offering a yield of almost 5%. It has also raised its payouts from $0.82 per share in 2018 to $1 per share in 2022. Annualized, that’s roughly 4.3% growth, which is usually enough to outpace inflation, though not at the current rate.

Second approach: Buy a decent growth stock

The second approach is relatively straightforward: Keep your funds/savings growing faster than inflation is eradicating them. Even if you are not taking advantage of the growth, just the fact that your savings are actually growing instead of losing money to inflation already puts you in a stronger financial position.

A wise choice in that arena would be Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD). It’s one of the largest convenience store chains in Canada and globally. It operates through multiple brands, most prominently Circle K and Ingo, each of which has its own geographical dominance. Circle K has a presence in 26 countries, and Ingo has 440 automated fuel stations in Denmark and Sweden.

What’s much more impressive about the company is the growth rate of its stock: over 750% in the last 10 years. Even at a 7% rate, the inflation would take more than a decade to make your savings virtually worthless. Alimentation Couche-Tard, however, if it keeps growing at the same pace, might increase your capital by 7.5 times in the same time frame, radically eradicating the impact of inflation.

Foolish takeaway

Bank stocks like BNS are safe enough assets to park their savings in and beat inflation, even for most conservative investors. The return potential, if you factor in the dividends, is quite decent and growing. That doesn’t mean investing in a growth stock like Alimentation Couche-Tard is inherently risky. And even if it’s slightly riskier comparatively, the growth potential makes it worthwhile.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA.

More on Dividend Stocks

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks I Plan on Buying This Summer

| Jed Lloren

Are you on the hunt for new dividend stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are three stocks I plan…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Real Estate Prices Finally Soften: Buy These 2 REITs?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two recovering REITs should attract investors if real estate prices continue to soften and the central bank raises interest rate…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Most Traded Stocks on the TSX

| Jitendra Parashar

These three most traded TSX stocks might give you an idea of where big investors’ money has been flowing lately.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Earn a Monthly Income of $260 From These 3 REITs

| Adam Othman

REITs are ideal for creating a monthly passive-income stream, because they have the right distribution frequency and usually offer healthy…

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive-Income Alert: 2 Cheap Stocks With High Yields and Growing Dividends

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look attractive right no for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Before June 2022

| Robin Brown

The recent market correction has created some great opportunities to pick up top-quality dividend stocks. Here are three to buy…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 3 Stocks to Stash for Your Retirement

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian can ensure financial stability in the sunset years by forming a formidable portfolio of retirement wealth builders.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Down by 27%: Should You Buy Magna International (TSX:MG) Stock Today?

| Adam Othman

This top auto parts maker stock is down by a considerable margin, and it could make for a good value…

Read more »