Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Recession Stocks for Beginners

Recession Stocks for Beginners

Recession-proof opportunities like Shaw Communications (TSX:SJR.B)(NYSE:SJR) should be on your watch list.

Posted by Vishesh Raisinghani Published
| More on:
Man making notes on graphs and charts

Image source: Getty Images.

The global economy could face a recession this year. Rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a supply crunch have forced some companies to lay off workers or cut back on investments. We could be on the verge of (or already in) an economic pullback. 

Investing during a recession isn’t easy. Seemingly cheap stocks could be traps as their earnings decline. High-yield dividend stocks could cut or suspend their payouts. Growth stocks could disappoint. If you’re a beginner, this environment is difficult to navigate. 

Nevertheless, there’s always an opportunity to invest regardless of the economic cycle. Here are the top two recession-proof stocks for beginners in 2022. 

Recession stock #1

Shaw Communications (TSX:SJR.B)(NYSE:SJR) surged to roughly $40 a share when it was announced the company would be acquired by Rogers Communication. Rogers is to acquire all Shaw’s outstanding shares at a price of $40.50 a share, which seemed like a done deal just a few weeks ago. Fast forward, sentiments have changed.

The stock has shed nearly 10% in the market from its 2022 highs. It’s currently trading at $36.35 — a 10.2% discount to Rogers’s offer price. Investors are worried regulators will block the deal. However, the stock is still undervalued if the deal falls apart. It’s trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 18 and offers a solid 3.34% dividend yield, which should be attractive to anyone looking to generate passive income.

If the $26 billion deal is completed, the combined company capable of delivering unprecedented wireline and wireless broadband network investments. It should also offer Canadian consumers greater choice in new telecommunication services. The combined company is poised to invest up to $2.5 billion to enhance its 5G networks over the next five years, which is expected to strengthen its competitive advantage.

Put simply, investors have a shot at 10% upside if the deal closes or a robust company with growing cash flow and dividends if it doesn’t. It’s a safe bet during the recession. 

Recession stock #2

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is another dividend stock that should be on your radar in 2022. Usually, oil and gas stocks dip during recessions as demand for fuel collapses. However, the economic situation this year is unique. We’re facing an energy crisis due to rebounding demand and an ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe. 

Enbridge’s network of pipelines is expected to carry more fuel this year than before the pandemic. Demand for fuel is expected to stay elevated for several years as we struggle to boost production. Meanwhile, energy exports from the U.S. to Europe are yet another tailwind for energy companies like Enbridge. 

The company has sustained steady dividend growth through previous cycles. In fact, Enbridge has boosted dividends every year for 67 years! Investors can certainly expect more growth in the years ahead. This 5.8% dividend stock should be on the top of your watch list for 2022. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. CL B NV.

More on Dividend Stocks

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Yielding 8.98% Offering Stable Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock on the TSX today offers investors a chance at over $4,000 in returns over the next year…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Dividend Stocks Yielding About 4-5% to Buy Now

| Kay Ng

These discounted dividend stocks should provide market-beating passive income and total returns with below-average risk in the long run.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

2 Ways to Fight the Record-High Inflation

| Adam Othman

Investing allows you to grow your savings faster than inflation can deplete them, and different types of investments offer various…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks I Plan on Buying This Summer

| Jed Lloren

Are you on the hunt for new dividend stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are three stocks I plan…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Real Estate Prices Finally Soften: Buy These 2 REITs?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two recovering REITs should attract investors if real estate prices continue to soften and the central bank raises interest rate…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Most Traded Stocks on the TSX

| Jitendra Parashar

These three most traded TSX stocks might give you an idea of where big investors’ money has been flowing lately.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Earn a Monthly Income of $260 From These 3 REITs

| Adam Othman

REITs are ideal for creating a monthly passive-income stream, because they have the right distribution frequency and usually offer healthy…

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive-Income Alert: 2 Cheap Stocks With High Yields and Growing Dividends

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look attractive right no for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »