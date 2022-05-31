Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How to Invest in Dividend Stocks in June 2022

How to Invest in Dividend Stocks in June 2022

Are you struggling to find dividend stocks to add to your portfolio? Follow these guidelines to narrow your search!

Posted by Jed Lloren Published
You Should Know This

Image source: Getty Images

Many investors, including me, dream of being able to generate a steady source of passive income. By growing that passive income over time, investors will be able to comfortably supplement or even replace the income they receive from their jobs. This gives you a bit more freedom in being able to focus your time on things you’re very passionate about.

One way to build that source of passive income is by investing in dividend stocks. Although these stocks are generally easier to filter out than growth stocks, in my opinion, the process can still give investors a tough time. In this article, I’ll discuss three things that investors should look for when looking at dividend stocks.

Look for a long history of paying dividends

The first thing that investors should look for is whether a company has a long history of paying dividends. If a company doesn’t have that rich history, then it should be regarded as a riskier dividend stock. An example of companies that satisfy this requirement are the Canadian banks. The Canadian banking industry features many outstanding dividend stocks. Certain companies like Bank of Nova Scotia have been paying shareholders a portion of their earnings for nearly two centuries.

It should be noted that a company’s ability to pay dividends over a long time isn’t the only way that investors should consider historical performance. Investors should also look at whether a company has a long history of increasing dividend distributions. Canadian companies that are able to increase dividends for at least five consecutive years are known as Canadian Dividend Aristocrats. Fortis and other utility companies should be considered here.

Choose stocks that can increase dividends at a fast rate

Keeping with the theme of increasing dividends over time, investors should look at how fast a company’s dividend grows over the years. Generally, I look for a five-year dividend-growth rate of at least 5%. Over the long term, that growth rate is more than double the average inflation rate. Some of the best dividend companies can maintain dividend-growth rates of more than 10%. Take goeasy for example, since 2014, its dividend has grown at a CAGR of nearly 35%.

Canadian National is another company with an outstanding track record, when it comes to growing its dividend. This Dividend Aristocrat has managed to maintain a five-year dividend-growth rate of over 12%.

Make sure the company’s payout ratio is relatively low

Finally, investors should make sure that a company’s payout ratio is fairly low. This is simply a calculation that takes into account a company’s earnings and its dividend distribution. Generally, companies with a lower payout ratio should be seen as a safer dividend. This is because the company has more flexibility when it comes to being able to pay its dividend if revenues were to take a hit in one year. Again, Canadian National Railway is an excellent example of a company that satisfies this characteristic (37.7%).

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, Canadian National Railway, and FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

Cheap Stocks Trading at P/E Ratios Below 10

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Cheap stocks like Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) are trading at P/E ratios below 10.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Collect Passive Monthly Income With These 2 REITs

| Adam Othman

Passive-income seeking investors might want to consider investing in these two REITs trading on the TSX with high-yielding monthly payouts.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Buy in June 2022

| Robin Brown

After the market correction, dividend yields are elevated again. This is a great opportunity to buy high-yielding dividend stocks.

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Solid Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks with high yields are still on sale.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 REITs That Could Give You $350 of Monthly Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two high-yield Canadian REITs remain exceptional passive-income providers, notwithstanding the rising interest rate environment.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold

| Sneha Nahata

These companies have strong history of consistently paying and growing their dividends irrespective of the economic situations.

Read more »

man window buildings
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Real Estate or REITs?

| Adam Othman

Real estate investing and REIT investing can both be rewarding, but which would be the better way to go? Here…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

The Best TSX Stocks to Buy as Interest Rates Rise

| Kay Ng

Investors need not be too concerned about rising interest rates, as long as their indebtedness is in control.

Read more »