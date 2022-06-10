Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Top Canadian Stocks Worth Adding to Your TFSA in This Volatile Environment

3 Top Canadian Stocks Worth Adding to Your TFSA in This Volatile Environment

These three defensive bets can be excellent additions to your TFSA in this volatile environment.

Posted by Rajiv Nanjapla Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is an excellent investment vehicle, as it allows investors to earn tax-free returns on a specified amount called contribution room. Meanwhile, the cumulative contribution room grows and declines with the investments.

If the value of the invested stock falls, the investor’s contribution room sinks. So, investors should be cautious in this volatile environment. Meanwhile, these three safe stocks can strengthen your TFSA, given their stable cash flows and healthy growth prospects.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN)(NYSE:WCN) is a waste management company that collects and disposes of non-hazardous solid wastes. It is also involved in the resource recovery business, which involves recycling and renewable fuel generation. The company operates in secondary or exclusive markets. Along with the essential nature of its business, its long-term collection service arrangements stabilize its financials.

Waste Connections also make strategic acquisitions to strengthen its competitive positioning in specific markets. As it also services exploration and production companies, it could benefit from rising energy demand. This year, it has planned to make capital investments of $850 million, including acquisitions. So, its outlook looks optimistic.

Notably, Waste Connections has been raising its dividends uninterrupted at a CAGR of 15% since 2010. So, I believe Waste Connections would be an excellent defensive bet in this volatile environment.

BCE

Telecommunication service has become an essential entity in this digitally connected world. With the rising digitization and remote working and learning, the demand for fast and reliable internet services is rising. So, I have selected BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE), one of the three top telecom players in Canada, as my second pick.

It has accelerated its capital investments to strengthen its 5G and broadband infrastructure. BCE expects to add 900,000 broadband connections this year while expanding its 5G network to over 80% of the Canadian population by the end of this year. Meanwhile, the company could also benefit from increased roaming revenue amid the easing of travel restrictions. The company’s financial position also looks healthy, with its liquidity standing at $2.8 billion.

Further, the company also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.92/share, with its forward yield currently standing at 5.4%. So, considering its growth potential and a healthy dividend yield, I expect BCE to outperform over the next two years.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT

My final pick is NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN), which owns and operates highly defensive healthcare properties spread across seven countries. The long-term contracts with tenants, government-backed tenants, and inflation-indexed rent deliver stable and reliable cash flows, irrespective of the economy.

Further, the company strengthened its presence in the United States by acquiring 27 healthcare properties for $765 million in April. These properties are spread across 10 states while enjoying an occupancy rate of 97%, with a weighted average lease expiry of 10.7 years. Further, over the 12 months, the company has created a pipeline of development opportunities worth $2 billion. So, the company’s growth prospects look healthy.

Meanwhile, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.0667/share, with its forward yield at 6.2%. So, given its stable cash flows and high dividend yield, North West Healthcare would be an excellent addition to your TFSA right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS.  Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Tax-Free Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Self-Directed TFSA

| Andrew Walker

The market pullback is giving TFSA investors seeking passive income a chance to buy top TSX dividend stocks at discounted…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Dividend TSX Energy Stocks to Buy Today

| Tony Dong

The TSX energy sector has some great high-yield stocks to buy.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle groceries retail
Dividend Stocks

2 Retail REITs Are Due for a Big Recovery

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The stage is set for the big recovery of two retail REITs, as their leasing activities accelerate from the renewed…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy as Interest Rates Rise

| Adam Othman

The interest rates will likely continue to rise in the coming months, and these two TSX stocks could be worth…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

These REITs Pay Dividends Over 6%

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Real estate investment trusts like Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.U) pay dividends higher than 6%

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $355/Month in Passive Income With These 3 TSX Stocks

| Robin Brown

Looking to earn more passive income? Here's how you can earn $355 a month by investing in three top TSX…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Inflation Investing: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

These two stocks should do well in the current environment of high inflation and rising interest rates.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend ETFs to Buy for Passive Income

| Adam Othman

If you are having difficulty creating a safe dividend portfolio, you can buy multiple, fully formed portfolios by investing in…

Read more »