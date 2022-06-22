Home » Investing » 2 Top Defensive TSX Stocks to Buy for Stable Passive Income

2 Top Defensive TSX Stocks to Buy for Stable Passive Income

It could be the right time to turn into a defensive-minded investor right now and look for assets that can provide you with a stable passive-income stream.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
protect, safe, trust

Image source: Getty Images

It is no secret that 2022 has not been the best year for the stock market. Rising inflation rates, a slew of geopolitical issues, and several other macroeconomic factors have been weighing equity markets down significantly this year. The Bank of Canada (BoC) and the U.S. Federal Reserve have been enacting interest rate hikes to bring record inflation levels under control.

Higher interest rates are a measure typically used to control inflation. However, increasing interest rates decreases borrowing capacity and slows down economic activities. To make matters worse, interest rate hikes do not have an immediate impact on inflation. The result is a substantial degree of weakness, uncertainty, and volatility.

The latest U.S. Fed meeting resulted in the most significant interest rate hike across the border in the last 28 years. The next day saw markets go through a pullback similar to the one we saw in March 2020, as the pandemic struck. The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down by almost 15% from its all-time high at writing.

It is likely for markets to continue trading weak in the coming weeks due to steeper interest rates. Taking a defensive stance could be the most viable way forward to remain in the equity market. Dividend investing has been a popular trend in the stock market in recent months.

Today, I will discuss two defensive dividend stocks that could warrant a place in your self-directed portfolio for this purpose.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is a $27.88 billion market capitalization utility holdings company that owns and operates several utility businesses across Canada, the U.S., Central America, and the Caribbean. Serving over 3.4 million customers, the company provides them with electricity and natural gas supplies, making it an essential business.

The company generates most of its revenue through highly rate-regulated and long-term contracted assets, providing it with predictable cash flows.

Fortis stock trades for $58.47 per share at writing, and it boasts a juicy 3.66% dividend yield. Fortis stock shares are down by 10.12% from its May 2022 high. Investing in its shares at current levels could help you lock in an inflated dividend yield. You can also enjoy wealth growth through capital gains once its valuation normalizes as the market settles.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is a $107.36 billion market capitalization giant in the Canadian energy sector. The company owns and operates one of the most extensive midstream pipeline networks in the region. It is responsible for transporting a significant portion of all the hydrocarbons used in Canada and the U.S., making it an essential service provider.

Enbridge stock trades for $52.98 per share at writing, and it boasts a juicy 6.49% dividend yield. Investing in its shares at current levels could help you leverage its inflated dividend yield and generate significant passive income through its shareholder dividends.

Holding onto its shares for the long run could provide you with wealth growth through capital gains if its share prices eventually rise to more reasonable levels again.

Foolish takeaway

In times of market uncertainty, remaining invested in the market means that you will likely face losses due to declining valuations of assets held in your portfolio. However, allocating some of your capital to dividend stocks could keep the money rolling into your account through reliable shareholder dividends.

Fortis stock and Enbridge stock are two income-generating assets that could build strong foundations for a passive-income portfolio to earn stable revenues while you wait for the market to settle down.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are on sale right now for RRSP investors seeking attractive total returns.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

Early Retirement Is Achievable if You Start Investing in Stocks Today

| Jitendra Parashar

It could be the right time for long-term investors to start investing in cheap stocks and build their stock portfolios…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How to Earn $385 Per Month Tax Free for Life

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Here’s how to build a dependable stream of tax-free passive income in a TFSA.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Cash No Matter Where the Market Goes

| Sneha Nahata

These companies have raised dividends for at least 25 years. Moreover, they can continue to pay cash, despite wild market…

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

Scotiabank Stock: A Dividend Stock Worth Holding for the Next Decade

| Jitendra Parashar

Apart from its well-diversified business and strong balance sheet, its consistent earnings and dividend growth make BNS stock worth buying…

Read more »

Meeting handshake
Dividend Stocks

1 Telco Stock Could Soar From an All-Cash, Debt-Free Deal

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A telco stock could soar if the company becomes the fourth-largest wireless carrier in Canada.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

Market Correction: 3 of the Best Dividend Stocks I’m Buying

| Kay Ng

Investors should take this market correction opportunity to accumulate shares in wonderful businesses that pay nice dividends.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend-Paying ETFs Canadians Can Buy in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

These three dividend-paying exchange-traded funds allow Canadians to generate a stable stream of passive income.

Read more »