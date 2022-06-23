Home » Investing » Shopify Stock: Will the Bleeding Stop?

Shopify Stock: Will the Bleeding Stop?

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock has crashed hard this year. Will it recover?

Posted by Andrew Button Published
| More on:
online shopping

Image source: Getty Images

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock is taking a beating this year. As of this writing, it was down 73% from its price at the start of the year and 80% from its all-time high. Although SHOP is still a very fast-growing company, its most recent earnings release was disappointing, featuring slower revenue growth and a large net loss. The 22% revenue growth rate was good in absolute terms but lower than what analysts expected. The stock sold off after it came out.

The question today is, “Can Shopify turn it around?”

We are currently in the midst of an economic slowdown affecting both the U.S. and Canada. Consumers are cutting back on spending, and that could take a bite out of SHOP’s revenue growth. If it does, then we should expect more downside from SHOP when the next quarterly release comes out.

Why SHOP is falling this year

Shopify stock is falling primarily for two reasons:

  1. Sector-wide selling in tech stocks.
  2. A disappointing first-quarter earnings release.

The first of these is pretty easy to explain. Stocks are correlated with other stocks, especially other stocks in the same industry. Technology stocks are falling this year largely due to rising interest rates, and Shopify is selling off much like other stocks that are similar to it. That’s not surprising. What IS a little surprising is just how far SHOP has fallen — 80% is much worse than the NASDAQ’s selloff. So, we need to look at a more specific reason for SHOP’s crash.

The first-quarter earnings release is a solid explanation for the severity of Shopify’s crash. Prior to the crash, Shopify was a very expensive stock, trading at over 50 times sales. Today, it is cheaper — both in price and compared to sales/earnings — and that may be due to the first-quarter earnings release.

In the first quarter, SHOP delivered its slowest revenue growth in its history as a public company, grew subscription revenue by just 8%, and ran a $1.5 billion net loss. It was probably the company’s worst earnings release ever. It missed analyst estimates and the guidance wasn’t great either. It was probably the single biggest contributor to Shopify’s unprecedented selloff in the first half of 2022.

Earnings just around the corner

Speaking of earnings, we will soon get to see how Shopify’s second quarter shaped up. On July 27, the company will be publishing its second-quarter earnings release, which will show any impacts the company may have taken from the slowing economy. We know that tech stock performance was weak in Q2, so SHOP’s GAAP earnings are almost guaranteed to be bad (Shopify owns tech stocks and GAAP earnings include stock price fluctuations). However, we could be pleasantly surprised in other ways. Shopify has managed to beat the odds before, and Canada’s most recent GDP reading did not indicate a coming recession. We’ll have to wait and see how the U.S. economy is doing, but maybe — just maybe, the economy isn’t as bad as we think.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify.

More on Investing

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Investing

3 Dirt-Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy in This Market Correction

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors should take advantage of opportunities in this market correction and buy Canadian stocks like AltaGas Ltd. (TSX:ALA).

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Investing

Buyer’s Market: 1 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Now!

| Daniel Da Costa

As market conditions worsen, it continues to become more advantageous for those investors looking for the best Canadian stocks to…

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

1 Fabulous Tech Stock to Buy in This Correction

| Kay Ng

Growth investors should research this fabulous tech stock for the potential to buy on the cheap in this market correction.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Investing

TFSA Investors: 2 Good Stocks to Buy for Passive Income in the Market Correction

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now offer high yields for TFSA investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Dividend Stocks

How Should You Invest in a Highly Volatile Bear Market?

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors can follow strategies such as dollar-cost averaging in order to benefit from falling stock prices in 2022.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Investing

TFSA Investors: 2 Stocks to Protect Your Wealth From Sky-High Inflation

| Joey Frenette

Loblaw (TSX:L) and Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) are two great inflation fighters for TFSA investors rattled by the latest CPI report.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Investing

Housing Crash? Not if You’re Invested in These 3 REITs

| Andrew Button

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:REI.UN) is doing pretty well, despite the housing market crash.

Read more »

You Should Know This
Bank Stocks

75-Basis-Point Rate Hike? Here’s What it Means for Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Aggressive rate increases dampen investors’ sentiment and send share prices tumbling, because the hikes can impact corporate earnings or profits.

Read more »