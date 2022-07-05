Home » Investing » These 3 Unique TSX Stocks Have Undeniable Long-Term Upside

These 3 Unique TSX Stocks Have Undeniable Long-Term Upside

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) and three dividend-growth stars could rise again on the back of the next bull market.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

When going on the hunt for your next investment, seek out the type of unique, easy-to-understand stocks that have long-term upside. Indeed, nobody knows what markets are going to do in the second half of the year. The first half of the year is the worst in 50 years. Could the second half be worse? Investors’ gut feelings are saying yes; it could get worse. However, history suggests another record-breaking half is out of the cards. It will be a slog, but anything can happen, including a hot relief rally that many dip buyers have been hoping for.

Regardless, focus on companies that you know will get better, even as the economy gets reset. Think companies like CP Rail (TSX:CP)(NYSE:CP), which has been tough to keep down for too long a period. Other blue-chip studs include its rail peer CN Rail (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) and top Canadian banks, like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY).

Blue chips are hard to pass up over the long run. They have undeniable long-term upside and can help investors feel confident buying, even as the macro outlook fades away.

CP Rail

Up first, we have CP Rail, a rail that’s set to integrate those sought-after Kansas City Southern assets. It’s now a Canadian railway with a dominant southern presence with a rail that goes into Mexico. Undoubtedly, the deal is a game changer for CP’s future. It’s been a mostly Canadian rail. Now, it’s a truly North American powerhouse.

Though I love the new rail network and its potential to jolt sales growth over the long run, not to mention synergies to be unlocked by management, the near-term outlook is dim. The Kansas City Southern deal did not come cheap, and CP could feel the weight of the debt for quite a while.

Over the long run, though, CP is likely to trim its debt and come out of this decade as a major winner. Recession or not, CP will keep moving forward.

CN Rail

CN Rail is under new leadership with the goal of improving its operating ratio. With a track record of being one of the more efficient rail operators on the continent, I do not doubt the firm’s ability to return to the top after recent headwinds. From COVID to strikes, CN is ready to power forward, and I don’t think a recession will stop its momentum.

With a 2% dividend yield and a modest 20.2 times trailing earnings multiple, I view CN as a great dividend-growth king to buy and forget! Can shares get cheaper as a recession approaches? Sure, but buying over time has proven to be a tested strategy of wealth creation.

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank is Canada’s largest firm for a reason. It’s incredibly well run with rock-solid capital that can withstand even the worst of recessions or even a depression. With a mild recession plausible, it seems like the recent slide on RY stock is overblown. It will come back in due time.

In the meantime, investors can sleep comfortably at night knowing they have one of the very best that the TSX has to offer. With a 4.1% yield and a 10.9 times trailing earnings multiple, Royal is of the utmost quality at a remarkably cheap price.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway.

More on Investing

falling red arrow and lifting
Investing

2 TSX Growth Stocks With Solid Businesses Worth Buying on the Dip

| Sneha Nahata

The stocks of these high-quality companies could compound investors’ wealth in the long term.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy as Valuations Come Down

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top TSX stocks that may be worth a look for investors looking to pick up equities at…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Cryptocurrency

Crypto Investors: Avoid the Next Voyager Digital (TSX:VOYG)

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Here’s what investors can learn from Voyager’s stumble and how to avoid the next blowup. 

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap, Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for High Yields and Growing Distributions

| Andrew Walker

These high-yield stocks should be good to buy today for a portfolio focused on passive income.

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Investing

2 of the Most Resilient Growth Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top stocks offer tonnes of growth potential but can also protect your capital today, making them some of…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Investing

Bombardier Stock Falls After Reverse Split: Now What?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) stock is still set to double based on current performance, so don't let market volatility fool you!

Read more »

Portrait of woman having fun in the street.
Stocks for Beginners

Got $500? 3 TSX Stocks for Beginner Investors

| Jed Lloren

Are you a new investor with only a bit of capital? Here are three stocks you can buy for $500!

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Stocks for Beginners

3 Selloff Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

| Jitendra Parashar

It could be the right time for long-term investors to focus on buying these quality selloff stocks right now instead…

Read more »