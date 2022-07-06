Home » Investing » Outlook for Q3 2022: Higher Rental Rates!

Outlook for Q3 2022: Higher Rental Rates!

Canada’s rental market is tight, and renters could face serious financial strain because of the expected increases in rental rates.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Renters in Canada face the same financial strain as homebuyers because of the rising inflation and multiple rate hikes by the Bank of Canada. Industry analysts say the rate advantage of city renters during the pandemic is fading fast. Thus, existing tenants should expect higher rental payments at renewal.

Rentals.ca reports that list prices for new rentals in major cities have gone up by about 20% in May compared to same month in 2021. It attributes the price hike to the return of remote workers and students to urban centres, not to mention immigrants. Also, prospective homebuyers are delaying purchases and turning to rentals amid the uncertainty in the real estate market.

Rent control

The main issues in the tight rental market are rent control and security of tenure. For example, landlords in Alberta and Saskatchewan have no cap or limit; therefore, they have the liberty of increasing rent prices. In Ontario, there are no rent controls on units initially occupied after November 15, 2018.

Rental housing experts warn renters, especially in hot markets with unrestricted increases, not to expect rent discounts. However, Kerry Hunter, owner of Property Solutions Real Estate Group, said that many landlords are open to some discount if asked. She added, “Tenants can also ask about what the best term would be, and possibly get a better rate by signing on to a longer-term lease.”

Still, Kerry believes there’s a smaller window for reduced rental rates due to rising costs. The expected increase for existing tenants is between 5% and 10%, but higher for new tenants. For Christan Bosley, president of Bosley Real Estate, landlords are usually more lenient to qualified tenants that consistently pay on time and take care of the property.

Investors’ preference

Many real estate investors are foregoing direct property ownership and shifting to real estate investment trusts (REITs). Apart from a lower cash outlay, there are no maintenance costs and other related expenses when investing in REITs.

The heavyweight in the residential sub-sector is H&R (TSX:HR.UN). This $3.59 billion REIT has repositioned and it now more concentrated on higher growth asset classes (residential and industrial properties) within strong urban markets. In Q1 2022, net income rose 508% to $969.99 million versus Q1 2021.

H&R CEO Tom Hofstedter said, “Our strong first quarter financial results mark a pivotal moment in the continuation of our transformation and the surfacing of the embedded value within our portfolio. He added that the quarterly results reflect the quality of H&R’s properties, platform, and strategic plan. If you invest today, the share price is $12.50, while the dividend yield is 4.41%.

Protection and predictability

The recent panel discussion by the Canadian Urban Institute confirms that housing advocates are in favour of rent controls, not vacancy decontrol. Some said that it’s also advantageous to landlords and builders because they guarantee a base-level rental income.

Nemoy Lewis, an assistant professor at Toronto Metropolitan University, said rent control should apply to all buildings — not just old ones. The suggestion should give renters some form of predictability. They can plan ahead if they know how much rental rates will increase.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Earn Passive Income With These 3 Stocks

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for a way to earn passive income? You can do just that with these three stocks!

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

My Top Passive-Income TSX Stock to Buy in July

| Robin Brown

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) has become an infrastructure behemoth. Here's why it is my top passive-income stock to buy in…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Dip

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors can buy top high-yield TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices right now.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Earn Passive Income of $718/Month the Uncomplicated Way

| Adam Othman

There are a lot of healthy dividend stocks with decent yields and stable payouts that can be used to generate…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend-Paying, Recession-Resistant Stocks to Buy in July

| Aditya Raghunath

Utility stocks such as Fortis and Hydro One may enable investors to derive steady gains in a market that is…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks With the Longest Streaks of Consecutive Dividend Growth

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian dividend stocks have proven for decades to be some of the safest and most resilient businesses to…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their track records, steady cash flows, and high dividend yields, these three Canadian stocks are excellent buys for risk-averse…

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

| Adam Othman

These two high-quality dividend stocks have been oversold and now trade for attractive valuations, boasting juicy dividend yields.

Read more »