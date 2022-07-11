Home » Investing » Has the Time Come to Sell Energy Stocks?

Has the Time Come to Sell Energy Stocks?

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) stock seems overdue for a pullback, as oil prices look to slide further ahead of a recession.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Oil pumps against sunset

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Energy stocks have begun to fade in a major way after outperforming most other sectors in the first half of 2022. Indeed, energy was one of the major pillars that stood up, as the broader stock markets fell into correction territory (or a bear market in the United States).

With your average TSX energy stock down more than 20% from its highs on the back of a sharp retreat in oil prices, many may be wondering if the recent dip is a chance to buy before another leg up or if this is the start of a sustained move to much lower levels.

With a recession likely on the way in 2023, energy demand could slump considerably. Oil has been fluctuating wildly in the past week, bottoming at around US$95 per barrel before eclipsing the US$100 mark again. Though it’s really hard to gauge where energy is headed next, given the next economic slowdown could prove mild, I’d argue that a continued reversion to the mean is the likeliest scenario for oil, gas, and other falling commodities.

Energy stocks could be at risk of further downside going into year’s end

Though it’s hard to gauge where oil will settle, I’d argue that top TSX energy stocks are at risk of surrendering even more of their past-year gains over the coming weeks and months, as investors come to terms with the recession to come.

Undoubtedly, no equities are 100% safe from downside, especially commodity producers, which can slump as quick as they rise. If you made a gain in energy stocks, it’s only prudent to take at least some profit off the table before oil has a chance to revert to mean levels (around US$60-70 per barrel). Such a plunge could prove detrimental to the producers most sensitive to oil price fluctuations.

In this piece, we’ll check out one top energy play I’d trim before oil’s slump worsens. Consider Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE), one of the hottest TSX energy stocks since the 2020 market crash bottom.

Cenovus Energy: A top performer to take profits in?

Cenovus Energy is such a great energy company that it pains me to trim at these levels. Management has really improved upon its operations in recent years. With intriguing extraction innovations that could lead to improving economics, the long-term trend is on Cenovus’s side.

Still, Cenovus is highly sensitive to the price of oil. A slide to US$60 per barrel of oil could cause shares of CVE to surrender a huge chunk of the gains enjoyed in its epic rally. Now, I have no idea if oil’s recent slip is the beginning of a move to such levels. However, the risk/reward scenario isn’t nearly as good as it was a few months ago.

Even after a 25% drop, CVE stock is still up 44% year to date and more than 109% over the past year. That’s considerable momentum that’s looked to have reversed in recent weeks.

The 24.4 times trailing earnings multiple is also quite rich relative to Cenovus’s peers. A premium seems warranted — but just how much of a premium remains the million-dollar question.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Will Bitcoin Plummet to $5,000 in 2022?

| Adam Othman

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) appears to be on track to decline to multi-year lows by the end of the year, considering the…

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Investing

Why I’m Buying Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) Stock Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors should consider snatching up Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) stock for its value and dividend right now.

Read more »

TSX Today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 11

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks are likely to open lower today amid a selloff across the commodity markets and bearish movement in key…

Read more »

Index funds
Investing

Want to Invest? Scared of Risk? Consider Index Funds

| Andrew Button

If you are worried about stock market risk, consider index funds like iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC). They…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Investing

3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three beaten-down growth stocks are buying opportunities, as all of them could deliver explosive returns from the eventual turnaround.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Are Any Cryptocurrencies Worth a Buy Now?

| Daniel Da Costa

With major cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Bitcoin down over 50% this year, are any of these assets worth a…

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Stocks Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three TSX stocks that will likely keep beating the markets.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Investing

Why This Utility Stock Will Thrive During a Recession

| Daniel Da Costa

With the potential for a recession next year consistently looking more likely, here's why a utility stock like Fortis is…

Read more »