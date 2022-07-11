Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Is MEG Energy Stock a Buy After its Recent Dip?

Is MEG Energy Stock a Buy After its Recent Dip?

I find MEG stock attractive, as the energy company continues to make significant progress on improving its debt position and accelerating its financial growth.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
oil and gas pipeline

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

MEG Energy (TSX:MEG) stock has seen more than 28% value erosion in the last 20 days. Meanwhile, the TSX Composite has seen a 7.5% drop during the same period. Nonetheless, MEG stock still continues to outperform the Canadian market gauge by a huge margin in 2022, as it has risen by more than 43% year to date compared to a 10.8% drop in the main index. In this article, we’ll analyze the recent growth trend in its financials and explore whether MEG stock is worth buying after the recent correction.

MEG Energy’s key focus

To give you a quick overview, MEG Energy primarily focuses on sustainable thermal oil production in Alberta’s southern Athabasca oil region. In recent years, the company has increased the utilization of steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to develop innovative enhanced oil recovery projects to reduce carbon emissions and achieve economic oil recovery.

MEG stock currently has a market cap of about $5.4 billion, as it trades at $17.23 per share. By geographical segments, nearly 56% of its 2021 revenue came from the United States, while its home market contributed the remaining 44%.

After the COVID-related operational challenges drove its top line down by 41.7% YoY (year over year) in 2020, its overall financial growth trend came back on track much sooner than expected in 2021. As a result, the company registered an 88.5% jump in its total revenue last year to around $4.3 billion, exceeding analysts’ estimates. Surging demand and prices for energy products also drove its margins higher, as MEG registered an outstanding 148% YoY jump in its adjusted earnings in 2021 to $0.96 per share.

The Calgary-based energy firm maintained its solid top- and bottom-line growth in the first quarter of 2022. Its revenue for the quarter rose by 67.5% YoY to $1.5 billion. And its adjusted earnings in Q1 2022 stood solid at $1.15 per share compared to its adjusted net loss of six cents per share in Q1 2021. Record funds flow from operating activities and record bitumen production volumes helped the company post strong financial growth.

While MEG is yet to announce its June quarter results, Street analysts estimate its Q2 earnings to be around $1.02 per share, expecting an eye-popping 364% YoY growth.

Focus on debt repayments

At the end of June, MEG Energy provided an update about its continued debt repayments. In the second quarter, the energy firm repaid US$379 million of its total outstanding indebtedness. With this, MEG has now repaid nearly US$2.2 billion of its debt since 2018 — significantly improving the company’s debt position and reducing risks to its investors.

Is MEG stock worth buying after the recent correction?

MEG Energy has seen big progress on debt reduction and financial growth in the last few years. These positive factors could be helping MEG stock sustain healthy gains year-to-date gains, despite its recent correction. The company is expected to announce its second-quarter results in the next couple of weeks. Given Street’s high expectations of its continued strong financial growth in Q2, I expect MEG stock to stage a recovery in the near term, making it worth buying for long-term investors after its recent dip.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Energy Stocks

These 3 Stocks Doubled in the Past Year: Can They Do it Again?

| Andrew Walker

The market pullback is giving investors another chance to buy top-performing energy stocks at attractive prices.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

2 Oil Stocks With Top-Notch Dividends

| Adam Othman

Investors looking for high-yielding dividend stocks might want to add these two energy stocks to their self-directed portfolios.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Stocks Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three TSX stocks that will likely keep beating the markets.

Read more »

investment research
Energy Stocks

3 Value Stocks That Are Greatly Undervalued

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three greatly undervalued value stocks should deliver massive returns soon, given their visible growth potential.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Energy Stocks

The 3 Safest Energy Dividends Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Oil and gas dividend stocks simply aren't what they used to be. Instead, I would consider these three that offer…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Energy Stocks With Dividends Over 6%

| Adam Othman

These dividend stocks pay high-yielding dividends due to the market pullback, making them attractive for investors on the dip.

Read more »

consider the options
Energy Stocks

Cameco Stock: Worth the Risk?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco (TSX:CCO)(NYSE:CCJ) stock has been one of the top players in the exploding area of uranium stocks, but it remains…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 ETFs You Can Hold for the Next 3 Decades

| Adam Othman

Gaining exposure to time-tested indices through relatively low-cost ETFs and holding them long term is one of the easiest ways…

Read more »