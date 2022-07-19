Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Monthly Passive Income: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Before the Market Recovers

Monthly Passive Income: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Before the Market Recovers

Passive-income investors can buy these two dividend stocks in Canada before their improving fundamental outlook help them recover soon.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Most high-growth stocks have seen a big crash in 2022, as investors remain worried about inflationary pressures and a potential recession affecting their growth prospects. Nonetheless, passive-income investors remain relatively safe, as most dividend stocks continue to trade in the green territory on a year-to-date basis.

Dividend stocks for monthly passive income

Such market conditions highlight why long-term investors must include some fundamentally strong dividend stocks in their portfolios. Quality dividend stocks can help investors generate reliable passive income, which they can choose to reinvest to significantly boost the potential of long-term return on investment. Let me quickly highlight two of the best Canadian dividend stocks you can buy today if you want to generate handsome passive income each month.

Pembina Pipeline stock

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA) is an energy transportation and infrastructure company that primarily focuses on providing midstream services to the North American energy industry. Its stock fell by nearly 11% in June, but it still trades with 22% year-to-date gains at $46.72 per share. By comparison, the TSX Composite benchmark has lost more than 12% of its value this year so far.

After the global pandemic affected its business in 2020, Pembina Pipeline registered an outstanding financial recovery last year. Its adjusted earnings in 2021 stood at $1.99 per share compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.86 per share in the previous year. Growing energy demand and a higher price environment amid reopening economies helped the Canadian energy transportation firm post strong results. In the ongoing year, Street analysts expect its bottom line to continue improving with an expectation of a nearly 55% YoY (year-over-year) estimated increase in its 2022 earnings.

While these positive expectations might help this dividend stock continue soaring, it also rewards its investors with attractive monthly dividends. Pembina recently announced its July month dividend of $0.21 per share, which translates into around a 5.4% annual dividend yield.

Pizza Pizza Royalty stock

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) is my second dividend stock pick for Canadian investors who want to earn reliable passive income. This Toronto-based food services industry firm indirectly owns nearly 624 Pizza restaurants and 103 Pizza 73 restaurants across Canada. PZA stock currently hovers around $12.60 per share after losing more than 10% of its value in the last three months, but it’s still holding 5% year-to-date gains.

In the first quarter, Pizza Pizza Royalty registered a 13.6% YoY increase in its royalty pool sales, while its adjusted earnings for the quarter rose by 12.3% YoY. As the global pandemic-related restrictions continue to ease, the company’s royalty pool sales and same-store sales growth rate are likely to improve further in the coming quarters, which should help its stock inch up. Moreover, Pizza Pizza Royalty is also continuing to focus on expanding its restaurant network across Canada after the lifting of COVID-driven mandatory restrictions on commercial construction.

Just like Pembina Pipeline, Pizza Pizza Royalty also distributes dividends each month. In June, the company announced a 3.8% increase in its monthly dividend, which translates into $0.81 per share annually with a solid 6.4% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: The 2 Best Options to Earn a Regular Passive Income

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that can help you earn a regular passive income? Here are two of the best…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Today and Never Sell

| Nicholas Dobroruka

These two dividend stocks can help investors build a dependable stream of passive income, despite unstable market conditions.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

Stock Market Selloff: 3 Undervalued TSX Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued gems such as Fortis and Northland Power have the potential to derive outsized gains to long-term equity investors.

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Commodities Stocks That May Not Be Done Running Yet

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) and Cenovus (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) are two top commodities stocks to consider right now.

Read more »

Portrait of woman having fun in the street.
Dividend Stocks

Millennials: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Robin Brown

Millennials: there are plenty of opportunities to load up on top-quality dividend stocks. Here are two to buy and hold…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

These 3 TSX Stocks Have Doubled Over 5 Years — Can They Do It Again?

| Adam Othman

Not all growth stocks can offer the same results in all market conditions. Taking the triggers behind growth phases into…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Create $500 in Cash Every Month With Just 1 TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This one TSX stock, combined with a method of passive income, can help you create $500 per month for life…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How to Earn $4,890 Per Year for Decades

| Andrew Walker

The market correction is creating opportunity to buy top dividend stocks at cheap prices for a TFSA focused on high-yield…

Read more »