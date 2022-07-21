Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Insanely Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

3 Insanely Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

Want to load up on cheap Canadian stocks for passive income? Now is the time. Here’s three ultra-high quality dividend stocks to buy now!

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Canadian stocks have been severely correcting for months. Recently, safe dividend stocks, which outperformed earlier this year, have also experienced a steep pullback.

This decline is creating attractive opportunities to buy quality dividend stocks at cheaper-than-average valuations. That also means dividend yields (the cash dividend return on your cost basis) are elevated above the norm.

If you can look past the current market doldrum, now is a great time to load up on quality Canadian dividend stocks that pay attractive passive income streams. Here’s three top quality stocks that are very cheap today.

Canada’s best energy stock with a long history of dividend-growth

If you’re looking for exposure to oil and gas stocks, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) should be on the top of your list. It is a best-in-class Canadian oil and gas producer with long-life reserve assets that can produce energy at a very low cost.

With oil trading at around US$100 per barrel, it’s generating a huge surplus of cash. Even at much lower oil prices, this Canadian stock has been a dividend-growth machine. For 15 years, it has grown its dividend by around 21% annually.

Given today’s high oil prices, further large dividend increases, and share buybacks are likely this year. After a recent 24% pullback, this Canadian stock looks cheap. It only trades with a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.4. Generally, investors look for stocks with a price-to-earnings ratio that is equal to or lower than that of the S&P 500’s, and CNQ is well below this benchmark.

The company also has a price to free cash flow ratio of 4.8 which is stellar considering that investors generally look for anything under 15! And it’s trading with a very attractive dividend yield of 4.7% right now.

A top Canadian bank stock at a discounted price

Another high-quality Canadian dividend stalwart that just went on sale is Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY). Over the past six months, its stock is down 17%. For passive income lovers, this is a great long-term opportunity.

RBC has a large, diverse business that has weathered many economic storms including COVID-19. Despite current economic concerns, it has a well-balanced loan book and a strong balance sheet.

Royal Bank has a long history of growing its dividend by around 7% annually. Today, it trades with a 4.15% dividend yield. In comparison, its five-year dividend yield average is 3.78%.

It currently trades for only 10.7 times earnings. Other than during the pandemic-related market crash, there are not many other instances over the past decade where this quality dividend stock was cheaper.

A Canadian utility stock with a steady growth profile

If you’re looking for a combination of safety and modest growth, Algonquin Power and Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) is a great stock for passive income. It owns and operates a diverse range of utilities and renewable power assets in North and South America.

Given how crucial power and energy security are becoming, opportunities for growth and development should only grow from here. The company already has a large capital plan that is expected to result in 7-9% annual earnings and dividend growth for the coming few years.

Despite the optimistic outlook, this Canadian stock is down 11.7% in the past three months. Today, it trades with a 5.5% dividend yield. That is more than one percentage point higher than its five-year average of 4.3%.

With a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2, Algonquin stock is trading at the low-end of its ten-year valuation range. It looks like a bargain with its ample yield today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES.

More on Dividend Stocks

investment research
Dividend Stocks

8.1% Inflation: How to Tame it With Dividend Stocks

| Joey Frenette

Emera (TSX:EMA) stock is a great dividend knight that long-term investors should buy and hold through this inflation storm.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks for New Retirees

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look attractive to buy for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued Dividend Stocks Worth Buying in H2 2022

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) are two top dividend stocks to consider right now.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX ETFs That Can Give You Monthly Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Beginners can reduce overall market income and earn generous passive income every month from 3 dividend-paying ETFs.

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

Can’t Buy a House? Check Out This REIT

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) is one real estate investment trust worth considering, despite higher interest rates right now.

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Passive Income: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks for Retirees to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

These top dividend stocks look cheap today and offer high yields for a TFSA focused on generating passive income.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Load Up Your TFSA With These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

| Adam Othman

Undervalued and discounted stocks might present investors with unique opportunities but might also reveal underlying problems in the companies or…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

High dividend yields are great, but not if they don't offer share growth. That's why I'm recommending these TSX stocks.

Read more »