Home » Investing » 1 Unfairly Battered Stock to Buy Before the Market Selloff Ends

1 Unfairly Battered Stock to Buy Before the Market Selloff Ends

Boyd Group Services (TSX:BYD) is an asset-light earnings grower that’s been set back by temporary issues.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

If you’re looking to top up your TFSA or RRSP retirement fund before the best deals vanish from this market selloff, it may be wise to consider averaging into some of the low-multiple stocks before they’re ready to move on from recession fears and inflation headwinds. It’s never a good idea to underestimate the durability of proven firms that have lived through more than their fair share of economic downturns.

Without further ado, let’s have a closer look at one intriguing TSX stock that may be worth nibbling on right here, as it looks to stage a comeback from a brutal first half. You may even wish for shares to continue plunging after you’ve had your first helping, so you can add to your position at lower prices.

The more young investors think about stocks as merchandise worthy of buying on sale, the likelier they are to accelerate the long-term wealth-creation process rather than pull the brakes.

Boyd Group Services: Demand strong; margin pressures are temporary

Consider shares of Boyd Group Services (TSX:BYD), an owner and operator of Canadian auto-body repair shops across Canada and the United States. In Canada, the firm goes by its flagship Boyd banner, with Gerber Collision & Glass as its banner in the United States.

The stock is recovering from a more than 50% haircut. At writing, shares are going for $161 per share — a far cry from the north of $250 level it peaked at in the back half of last year. Though the macro environment hasn’t been kind to Boyd, I think the tides are slated to turn as soon as the second half.

The surge in gas prices may lead cash-strapped drivers to opt for cheaper forms of transportation. Still, with energy prices on the descent, I’d argue that Boyd will still see plenty of demand, as it looks to move past recent headwinds.

Boyd’s margins and growth seem to have been weighed down by transitory issues that could fade away sooner than expected. High inflation and elevated labour costs have eaten into the company’s margins in recent quarters. For the first quarter, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margins came in at a soft 9.7% — below the 10.4% expectation.

Further, difficulty in procuring certain parts (a lingering COVID headwind) has also been a sore spot for revenue growth. Despite headwinds, Q1 sales growth soared 32% year over year. Demand for collision services remains incredibly strong.

As conditions normalize, I’d look for Boyd’s EBITDA margins to return to the double digits, while revenues continue holding steady in the 30-35% range. This could set the stage for a huge recovery in the stock.

The Foolish bottom line for long-term investors

Looking ahead, management is bracing itself from such margin pressures to continue in the second quarter. As inflation and other supply constraints cool, though, the latter two quarters of the year could see a lot of relief. And that’s where I believe the big upside in the stock could come from. Long-term investors, take note!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Boyd Group Services Inc.

More on Investing

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG): Buy Now or Wait?

| Andrew Walker

Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG) is on a roll. Should you buy CPG stock now?

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Value Investors: 3 Top Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy in August

| Kay Ng

This group of cheap TSX stocks provide decent total returns with below-average risk. Consider buying them in August.

Read more »

A cannabis plant grows.
Cannabis Stocks

Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB) Keeps Burning Cash as Revenue Falls

| Andrew Button

Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB)(NASDAQ:ACB) is still losing money. Its revenue is declining, too.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Why Vermilion Energy (TSX:VET) Stock Jumped 18% Last Week

| Vineet Kulkarni

While broader markets have lost 8%, some energy stocks have doubled this year.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip, dividend-paying stocks such as Royal Bank of Canada and Fortis are ideal companies for long-term investors.

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Investing

3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

| Kay Ng

Holding these growth stocks that have great potential for a decade and beyond could be an excellent strategy.

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Trust Forever

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Top dividend stocks like Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) can deliver dependability and consistent income in your RRSP for the long haul.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy These 3 Popular Growth Stocks?

| Jed Lloren

The stock market has started to bounce back. Should you buy these three popular growth stocks?

Read more »