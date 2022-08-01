Home » Investing » Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB) Keeps Burning Cash as Revenue Falls

Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB) Keeps Burning Cash as Revenue Falls

Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB)(NASDAQ:ACB) is still losing money. Its revenue is declining, too.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
A cannabis plant grows.

Source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB)(NASDAQ:ACB) stock got some attention recently when it rallied 31% over the course of a week. The stock’s rally took place between July 11 and July 20. It wasn’t the first time that Aurora gained so much in a short time frame, but it was notable for when it happened. Cannabis stocks got a brief jolt of life last month when the U.S. Senate floated the idea of legalizing cannabis. U.S. legalization is thought to be the next big catalyst for cannabis producers, as it could open a legal market 10 times the size of Canada.

It could be that Aurora Cannabis would get a boost from cannabis being legalized in the United States. It would certainly provide the potential for new revenue. Today, though, the company is struggling. Its revenue is down some 11% over the last year, and its losses are growing. ACB hasn’t managed to differentiate itself from other cannabis companies in the post-legalization era, and it’s starting to show.

Why revenue is falling

In its most recent quarter, Aurora’s revenue fell 9% and it lost $12.2 million. The loss shrank on a year-over-year basis but was still large as a percentage of revenue. The decline in revenue was mainly due to the consumer segment, which shrank nearly 40%. The company attributed the lower consumer sales to pricing pressure.

There are many players in the Canadian cannabis space, and their products are all pretty similar. As a result, they compete on price in a market that’s not exactly growing a whole lot, so their sales tend to fall over time. Medical sales tend to be a little better, since medical cannabis is more regulated and is more frequently sold in jurisdictions where recreational cannabis isn’t legal.

Still losing money

As mentioned previously, Aurora Cannabis was still losing money in its most recent quarter. The loss declined as a percentage of revenue but was still fairly large. In Q3, Aurora’s loss was $12.2 million, and sales were $50 million. So, we’ve got a loss that’s about $24.4% of revenue. It won’t be easy to turn that into a profit. Aurora says that it should be profitable by the first half of 2023, but we’re pretty close to 2023 already, and profits are nowhere in sight.

The company’s third-quarter press release says that $150-$170 million in cost savings will fuel the move toward profitability. That may be the case, but what if sales keep declining? Aurora itself admits that it’s facing a lot of price pressure, so it looks like the decline in sales could continue. If it does, then losses could rise.

Foolish takeaway

Aurora Cannabis stock will occasionally get a boost when rumours of U.S. cannabis legalization start to circulate. As we saw last month, it only takes talk of legalization for ACB to rise. Like many mid-cap stocks, it can rally due to a something as small as a rumour. That doesn’t mean that U.S. legalization will actually save Aurora, though. Maybe ACB would do more sales if the U.S. legalized cannabis, but it wouldn’t necessarily become profitable. There’s too much competition in its industry for high margins to be achieved.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Cannabis Stocks

Cannabis stocks have fallen.
Cannabis Stocks

Why Canopy Growth Stock Climbed as Much as 20% on Monday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A glimmer of hope from the U.S. Congress may lead to renewed interest in marijuana investing.

Read more »

TSX Today
Cannabis Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, July 15

| Jitendra Parashar

A continued selloff in metals prices is likely to pressure the commodity-heavy TSX Composite benchmark at the open today.

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Cannabis Stocks

With the Cannabis Industry Trading Ultra-Cheap, Organigram Stock Looks Like a Screaming Buy!

| Daniel Da Costa

After selling off for years, Organigram stock now offers tonnes of value and is easily one of the best cannabis…

Read more »

edit Cannabis leaves of a plant on a dark background
Cannabis Stocks

Canopy Growth Stock: The Only Cannabis Stock to Consider Long Term

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The cannabis stock industry remains an incredibly high risk one, but Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED)(NYSE:CGC) stock provides the best opportunity for…

Read more »

edit Cannabis leaves of a plant on a dark background
Cannabis Stocks

Should You Stay Away From HEXO Stock?

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

HEXO (TSX:HEXO)(NASDAQ:HEXO) stock is on a downward spiral, and there is little hope it is going to recover soon.

Read more »

edit Cannabis leaves of a plant on a dark background
Cannabis Stocks

Why Did Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB) Stock Plunge 75% in 2022?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A prominent cannabis stock has plunged by 75% in 2022, as the company’s losses continue to mount in the face…

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Cannabis Stocks

Fire & Flower: A Small Pot Stock Poised for Strong Growth

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

Fire & Flower is a cannabis retailer well-positioned for growth thanks to its digital and delivery initiatives.

Read more »

edit Jars of marijuana
Cannabis Stocks

Why Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB) Stock Is Sinking This Week

| Adam Othman

Starting another round of capital raising has hurt investor sentiments, and the Canadian cannabis giant’s performance on the stock market…

Read more »