Home » Investing » Beginners: 1 Undervalued Canadian Stock to Buy Before a Market Rebound

Beginners: 1 Undervalued Canadian Stock to Buy Before a Market Rebound

Onex (TSX:ONEX) is one of the cheapest stocks on the TSX Index, and it looks like a must-buy right now.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
man slides

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The first half of 2022 was one of the worst starts for the S&P 500 in around five decades. Still, beginner investors should not fret over the surge in volatility or worry about the recession to come. Indeed, it’s a tug of war between the bulls and the bears these days. But that’s what makes a market. Instead of buying into any single thesis on where markets are headed over the next six months, I’d much rather focus on grabbing the best of bargains while they exist.

There are two ways to look at the correction and bear market in the first half of the year. Either you can view it as the beginning of something much worse (things aren’t as bad as they seem in the heat of the moment), or it could set the stage for an epic market rebound. Nobody knows for sure. However, history suggests the second half of 2022 won’t be nearly as bad as the first half. A historically bad first and second half together is quite rare. Further, long-term investors should feel comforted with the better risk/reward scenario that exists today than in the back half of 2021.

Arguably, the biggest speculative bubbles in the market have burst. And with the plethora of concerns now digested by Mr. Market, it wouldn’t be too shocking to see this market claw back towards its highs.

As always, there’s a deal somewhere on the TSX Index, especially as it climbs back from a correction (that’s a 10% drop).

Buying the market correction before the relief bounce

This correction may feel longer and even more painful than the one endured in either 2018 (the Fed put) or 2020 (the coronavirus crash) due to the concentration of pain in those former high-flying tech stocks, many of which now find themselves down well over 50% from their highs. A handful of the more speculative names have now lost north of 80% of their value. Indeed, Shopify stock was one of the tech names grouped into the latter group.

In any case, here is one TSX stock that young investors may wish to nibble on before this market heals from its 2022 selloff.

Onex: A hefty discount to book

Onex (TSX:ONEX) is a diversified investment manager that’s starting to become incredibly cheap from a historical perspective. The company, which is behind WestJet Airlines and other well-run businesses, manages nearly US$50 billion worth of assets.

The stock trades at 4.1 times price to earnings (P/E) (well below the five-year historical average P/E of 7.5), implying a recession and the current slate of headwinds will continue to weigh on earnings results moving forward.

Understandably, COVID took a big hit out of Onex stock. Shares eventually recovered before imploding again. Today, the stock is near the highs of 2020. Given we’ve got more clarity than during the lockdowns of 2020, I’d argue Onex is a great contrarian buy for those seeking a catch-up trade to play this market rally.

At writing, the stock trades at 0.55 times price-to-book (P/B), which is well below the five-year average P/B of 1.5. Indeed, investors who jump into the name here are getting a nearly 50% discount to book value. That’s an unbelievable deal that I believe many Canadian investors are sleeping on.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Supermarket aisle groceries retail
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Dividend Growth Stocks with Inflation-Protection Potential

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX dividend growth stocks that are safe havens for risk-averse investors and beginners because of their inflation-protection potential.

Read more »

stocks rising
Stocks for Beginners

Got $250? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even if you just have $250 to spare, these three smart stocks could become multi-baggers for long-term investors.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks I Will “Never” Sell

| Robin Brown

If you're looking for stocks to tuck away forever, here are the top three TSX stocks that I plan to…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Stocks for Beginners

All You Need to Know About Investing in a Recession

| Puja Tayal

A recession creates an opportunity for value investors. Here’s everything you need to know about investing in the current environment.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: The 2 Best Options to Earn Regular Passive Income

| Kay Ng

If your goal is to earn regular passive income, select only quality dividend stocks for your investment portfolio.

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Stocks for Beginners

Beginners: Where to Take Positions in Q3 2022 and Have Peace of Mind

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX’s dividend pioneer and Dividend King are the ultimate stocks for beginners and risk-averse investors.

Read more »

food restaurants
Stocks for Beginners

Top Passive Income Stocks (With Dividend Yields Over 4%) to Buy Now

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) and CIBC are cheap dividend stocks that are appealing to new passive income investors.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that could power your portfolio over the next decade? Here are two top TSX stocks!

Read more »