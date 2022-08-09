Home » Investing » How You Can Build a $500,000 Retirement Fund Starting With $50

How You Can Build a $500,000 Retirement Fund Starting With $50

If you start saving and investing early for a reasonable return, you can put less money in and still build a sizeable retirement fund!

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Saving is the first step for preparing for retirement. The Old Age Security (OAS) pension and the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) are available for retirement income, but they won’t be enough for a comfortable retirement.

So, it’s a good idea to get into the habit of saving regularly as early as you can, no matter how small. Let’s say you’re able to save $50 a week; it’ll total $2,600 a year. As you advance in your career and earn more, you can increase your savings rate. The general rule of thumb is to save 10% of your after-tax income.

Even if you stick with saving $2,600 annually for 40 years and earn a very reasonable return of 7% per year, you’ll still end up with a respectable $519,051.29, assuming no dampening of growth from fees and income taxes.

At your disposal are the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) and Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), which can help you save tonnes of income taxes.

RRSP

When you start working, you’ll accumulate RRSP room. Because RRSP contributions reduce your taxable income, you should refrain from contributing in your early years of working when your tax bracket is low. For example, you might start working when you’re a student, taking up part-time or summer jobs. Your RRSP contribution will build up over time in years you’re working or if you have other earned income, such as rental income.

You’ll want to save your RRSP contribution room for later when you’re working full time and ideally in a higher tax bracket. The higher the tax bracket you are in, the more income taxes you’ll save by making RRSP contributions.

Beware that while investments grow tax deferred in your RRSPs, withdrawals are taxed as ordinary income and can cause clawbacks or reductions in your OAS and other benefits in retirement.

If you start saving when you’re young, it may be more appropriate to contribute to a TFSA first.

TFSA

TFSAs first became available to Canadians in 2009 with an initial contribution limit of $5,000. If you’re a Canadian resident and at least 18 years old, you’re eligible for a TFSA. Like the RRSP, your TFSA contribution room also builds. The TFSA limit is $6,000 this year. This limit increases over time by inflation-indexation at $500 increments. If you never contributed to a TFSA, you can contribute up to $81,500 this year, depending on when you turned 18.

TFSAs can help you achieve any financial goals whether they’re short term or long term, including saving for a vacation, car, home down payment, or retirement. Growth inside TFSAs is tax free, and withdrawals are tax free. Withdrawal amounts can be re-contributed back into your TFSA as soon as the following year.

What should you invest in for retirement?

If you have many years until retirement, it may be appropriate to invest in more growth-focused investments, like top TSX stocks. But to target a 7% rate of return, a balanced fund consisting of stocks and bonds could work just as well with reduced risk. The younger you are, the greater percentage of your portfolio you might put in stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.
Stocks for Beginners

2 Beginner-Friendly, Canadian, Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Tony Dong

TSX utilities stocks are a great lower-risk pick for new investors.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

These two Canadian Dividend Aristocrats could be excellent investments for income-seeking stock market investors right now.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Got $2,000? Buy These 2 Tech Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Tech stocks are on sale, but that might not be the case for much longer. Here are two top picks…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Growth Stocks That Provide Healthy 4.5% Dividends

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three dividend-growth stocks are excellent choices for Canadian investors looking for consistent, healthy, and growing passive-income streams.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

Housing Market: 2 or More Rate Hikes Could Lead to a Severe Correction

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s largest banks see property values easing in the near term as the housing market adjusts to higher interest rates.

Read more »

Red siren flashing
Investing

ALERT: 3 Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

It is not too late to scoop up undervalued TSX stocks like Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B)(NYSE:RCI) and others this summer.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Energy Stocks

3 Incredibly Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

Companies such as Savaria and Pembina Pipeline pay monthly dividends, making the stocks attractive to income-seeking investors.

Read more »

railroad
Stocks for Beginners

Beginner Investors: 1 Core Stock to Hold in Your TFSA Forever

| Joey Frenette

CP Rail (TSX:CP)(NYSE:CP) stock is starting to pick up momentum as it combines with KCS into the first NA single-line…

Read more »