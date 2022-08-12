Home » Investing » 3 Growth Engines to Hitch Your Retirement Savings to

3 Growth Engines to Hitch Your Retirement Savings to

How much you can put away for retirement is just one variable determining the size of your nest egg. Your investment choices are another, more impactful variable.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Glass piggy bank

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Even if you are decades away from your golden years, you may want to grow your retirement savings at an above-market pace. The right companies in your Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) can help you build a reliable nest egg of adequate size (for your retirement years), even if you don’t max out your yearly contribution room, and the RRSP is underutilized from a savings perspective.

A logistics-oriented tech stock

Supply chain and logistics are crucial elements of international business and an investment avenue worth exploring.

There are many ways to invest in the supply chain and logistics business, including tech companies like Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG)(NASDAQ:DSGX), which offers a wide variety of supply chain solutions to its clients. The company boasts one of the largest digital logistics networks in the world.

Descartes Systems is also a robust growth stock. It has returned about 1,000% to its investors in the past decade through price appreciation, but a more realistic growth benchmark would be its last five-year performance — a 174% increase in price. If it can continue this pace, it can easily offer three-fold growth in a decade. This is enough to boost your nest egg’s size considerably, given enough time.

An HCM software tech stock

A different type of tech stock you may consider investing in is Ceridian HCM Holding (TSX:CDAY)(NYSE:CDAY), the company behind Dayforce. Dayforce is a Human Capital Management (HCM) software that allows businesses to manage their entire workforce digitally. It’s a crucial HR tool, especially for large organizations, as it gives them more visibility, insights, and control over the employee life cycle.

It has a 3.99% market share and is among the 10 most prominent players in this arena. It’s also a decent growth stock. In less than two years — between April 2018, when it joined the TSX, and Feb. 2020, right before the pandemic-driven market crash — the stock grew about 145%.

It saw robust post-pandemic growth like the rest of the sector, but it has already gone through the correction phase and is rising again following the market recovery.

The pace of its current, recovery-fueled growth is quite promising, as it has already risen over 50% since mid-June 2022.

A financial stock

While the tech sector is exceptionally rich in them, you can find decent growth stocks in almost all sectors. goeasy (TSX:GSY) from the financial industry is a great example. The personal and home loan company that caters to people with bad credit scores has seen robust growth since its inception. And the stock reflects that growth.

The stock got a little carried away after the pandemic and rose over 640% in about one-and-a-half years. But it was a robust grower even before the pandemic, and now that it has already gone through a brutal correction — a 55% slump from the peak — and is already recovering, you may consider buying it for its long-term growth potential. It’s also a generous Dividend Aristocrat (meaning it’s consistently increased the dividend for at least five years) currently offering a 2.9% yield.

Foolish takeaway

Comparing the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) vs. the RRSP for your retirement savings is a good idea. Both registered stocks have their strengths and weaknesses, but either of them can be an excellent choice for building your retirement nest egg. One main difference is that whatever you save and invest in your RRSP might not be available until retirement, whereas you can utilize your TFSA reserves whenever you need them.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends DESCARTES SYS and Descartes Systems Group.

More on Investing

Portrait of woman having fun in the street.
Investing

WOW! Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Smashed Earnings This Week

| Daniel Da Costa

Pizza Pizza Royalty stock managed to grow its earnings by more than 20% year over year, despite a challenging operating…

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians battling a turbulent market should snatch up cheap dividend stocks like Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B)(NYSE:RCI) right now.

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Vermilion Energy (TSX:VET) Stock Set to Soar Higher After a Solid Q2 Show

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy VET stock?

Read more »

investment research
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: 2 Low-Cost BMO ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever

| Tony Dong

Want a set-it-and-forget-it investment? These BMO ETFs are low cost and great for beginners.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

This 1 Canadian Stock Could Triple Your Hard-Earned TFSA Cash in Fewer Than 5 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

This cheap growth stock could multiply your TFSA cash in less time than you’d think possible.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Power of Compounding: How to Turn $20,000 Into $425,000 for Retirement

| Andrew Walker

Here's how self-directed investors can use top TSX dividend stocks to harness the power of compounding and build retirement wealth.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How a TFSA Could Easily Earn $10/Day in Reliable Passive Income

| Robin Brown

If you want to grow and compound a passive-income stream into long-term wealth, your TFSA is an amazing tool to…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

2 Non-Tech TSX Growth Stocks That Possess More Upside

| Kay Ng

Do you want to advance your retirement plan? Consider buying some shares in these non-tech growth stocks over time.

Read more »