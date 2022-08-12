Home » Investing » Tax-Free Passive Income: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks for TFSA Investors

Tax-Free Passive Income: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks for TFSA Investors

Investors can still buy great Canadian dividend stocks at cheap prices for a TFSA focused on generating passive income.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The market is starting to rebound off the 2022 correction, but Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors seeking passive income can still buy good high-yield stocks at undervalued prices.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) is Canada’s third-largest bank with a current market capitalization of $96 billion. The stock is back up to $80 from the recent low near $72 but still way off the $95 mark it hit earlier in 2022. At less than 10 times trailing 12-month earnings Bank of Nova Scotia still looks cheap, and investors can pick up a solid 5.15% dividend yield.

Bank of Nova Scotia’s international operations, primarily focused on Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia, took a big hit during the pandemic. The fiscal second-quarter (Q2) 2022 results, however, show a strong recovery is on the way for the division. Bank of Nova Scotia’s international business generated $613 million in adjusted profits is fiscal Q2 compared to $429 million in the same period last year.

For the first six months of fiscal 2022, Bank of Nova Scotia generated net income of $5.49 billion compared to $4.85 billion in the first half of fiscal 2021.

Economic headwinds are on the way, but Bank of Nova Scotia is on track to beat 2021 results, and the board continues to raise the dividend. Bank of Nova Scotia increased the distribution by 11% late last year and by another 3% when the bank announced the fiscal Q2 2022 results.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) trades for $65 at the time of writing compared to $74 earlier this year. The drop in the share price occurred along with a broad pullback in energy stocks. TC Energy also had some company-specific news that recently put the stock under added pressure.

TC Energy announced that its Coastal GasLink pipeline development in Canada will now cost $11.2 billion, up 70% from the original estimate. The news shouldn’t have been a surprise for investors, as TC Energy had previous commented on the rising expenses due to COVID-19 delays and soaring material and labour costs. The positive side of the announcement is the agreement now reached with LNG Canada on the sharing of the cost increases for the project. Coastal GasLink is 70% complete and expected to be in commercial service in 2024.

TC Energy just issued $1.8 billion in new stock through a bought deal offering to help cover the development costs of a new US$4.5 billion pipeline project in Mexico. The share price has now bounced above the $63.50 issue price, so more upside could be on the way, as the underwriters can now sell the stock at a profit.

TC Energy has a $28 billion capital program on the go that should drive steady cash flow growth in the coming years to support dividend increases in the range of 3-5%. The board raised the payout in each of the past 22 years, so there is a good track record for investors seeking passive income.

TC Energy current provides a 5.5% dividend yield.

The bottom line on top stocks to buy for TFSA passive income

Bank of Nova Scotia and TC Energy pay growing dividends with high yields. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA focused on passive income, these stocks look cheap right now and deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of TC Energy.

More on Dividend Stocks

value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians battling a turbulent market should snatch up cheap dividend stocks like Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B)(NYSE:RCI) right now.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Power of Compounding: How to Turn $20,000 Into $425,000 for Retirement

| Andrew Walker

Here's how self-directed investors can use top TSX dividend stocks to harness the power of compounding and build retirement wealth.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How a TFSA Could Easily Earn $10/Day in Reliable Passive Income

| Robin Brown

If you want to grow and compound a passive-income stream into long-term wealth, your TFSA is an amazing tool to…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

2 Non-Tech TSX Growth Stocks That Possess More Upside

| Kay Ng

Do you want to advance your retirement plan? Consider buying some shares in these non-tech growth stocks over time.

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation

| Adam Othman

Dividend stocks that offer a decent yield, sustainability, and decent capital appreciation or preservation potential, might be no-brainer buys for…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: BCE or Telus Stock — Better Dividend Stud for Your Buck?

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) shares may be a better buy than BCE (TSX:BCE) stock for passive-income seekers looking for a great deal…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

2 Low-Risk Growth Stocks Paying Great Dividends

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks give investors exposure to interesting growth opportunities.

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Dividend Stocks

Got $300? 2 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

These two simple TSX stocks have everything a long-term investor looking to dollar cost average into a position wants right…

Read more »