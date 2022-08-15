Home » Investing » Fairfax Financial (TSX:FFH): No Alarm Bells, Despite Q2 2022 Loss

Fairfax Financial (TSX:FFH): No Alarm Bells, Despite Q2 2022 Loss

The Warren Buffett of the North isn’t alarmed by the net loss of his holding company in Q2 2022 and sees more business opportunities ahead.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

People regard Warren Buffett, the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, as the “GOAT” of investing. Investors are hungry for his insights and follow his investing style in the hope they achieve the same financial success.

In Canada, entrepreneurial titan Prem Watsa is the counterpart of Mr. Buffett. He arrived in the country decades ago with only $8 in his pocket. Today, Watsa is a self-made billionaire and is the captain of Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH).

Fairfax, through several subsidiaries, engages primarily in property & casualty insurance, reinsurance, and associated investment management. Like most companies, the slowdown in global markets and rising interest rates affect the business. However, Watsa sees a very bright future and plenty of opportunities ahead. 

No alarm bells

Fairfax reported a US$881.4 million net loss in the second quarter (Q2) 2022 compared to the US$1.2 billion net earnings in Q2 2021. Still, it was a noteworthy quarterly performance. Watsa said, “The company continued its excellent underwriting performance in the second quarter of 2022 with a consolidated combined ratio of 94.1%, with all of our major insurance companies having combined ratios below 95% in the quarter.”

He added, “Our companies continued to achieve significant growth in the second quarter with gross premiums written up 21.4% and net premiums written up 24.9%, primarily reflecting new business and continued favourable underwriting conditions.” Notably, the holding company had approximately $1.1 billion in cash and investments in the holding company and an unutilized credit facility.

Other highlights during the quarter include a growth in underwriting profit that resulted in a 62.3% year-over-year increase in operating income to US$645.3 million. As of June 30, 2022, Fairfax’s insurance and reinsurance companies had portfolio investments of US$49 billion, where US$2 billion comprise the portfolio in India.

In the first six months of 2022, the company used the net proceeds from maturities of short-term investments (US$10.3 billion) to purchase one- to two-year term Canadian government bonds and U.S. treasuries.

Building long-term shareholder value

Fairfax’s primary objective is to achieve a high rate of return on invested capital and build long-term shareholder value. Management maintains a diversified portfolio of risks across all classes of business, geographic regions, and types of insureds.

On August 9, 2022, Fairfax proposed to buy Canadian restaurant operator Recipe Unlimited for $1.23 billion to take it private. It also joined the Washington Family, Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd., and David L. Sokol in proposing to buy all the outstanding common shares of Atlas Consortium that the group does not already own or control.

Lastly, Watsa plans to double Fairfax’s investments in the country of his origin in the next four to five years. He believes India is a favourable place for foreign investments, and his empire wants to capitalize on the Indian opportunity.

Above-average returns

Fairfax outperforms the broader market on a year-to-date basis at +7.24% versus -4.91%. The large-cap stock trades at $654.05 per share and pays a modest 1.9% dividend. With the Warren Buffett of the North steering the ship, Fairfax is an interesting investment option. It could live up to its promise of providing above-average returns over the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD. The Motley Fool recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares).

More on Investing

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Why Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) Rose 12% Last Week

| Andrew Button

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) gained 9.4% last week. Here's why.

Read more »

TSX Today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, August 15

| Jitendra Parashar

Mining and energy shares on the TSX could open lower Monday due mainly to an early morning decline in commodity…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Tech Stocks

$1,000 Invested in Constellation Software Stock Would Be Worth This Much Today

| Puja Tayal

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is trading above $2,000 today. Why this stock is so expensive, and is it worth buying?

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

Companies such as Pembina Pipeline and Killam Apartment REIT pay investors monthly dividends, making them top bets for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: Top TSX Stocks to Buy With $6,000

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are two safe, dividend-paying TSX stocks for your long-term portfolio.

Read more »

Gold medal
Investing

3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for growth stocks that could be huge winners in the next decade? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Investing

Retirees: How to Make Over $95/Week in Passive Income TAX FREE!

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian retirees who are hungry for passive income should look to snag stocks like Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) in…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Investing

Where to Invest $500 in the TSX Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

Given the massive correction, long-term investors can start buying stocks like Shopify and goeasy to outpace the broader markets by…

Read more »