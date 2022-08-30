Home » Investing » My 3 Favourite TSX Stocks Right Now

My 3 Favourite TSX Stocks Right Now

Are you stuck on which stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are my three favourite TSX stocks right now!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growth from coins

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The Canadian stock market offers investors many interesting companies. Many of which could help push you towards financial independence. Because I’m a growth investor, this article will be geared mostly towards that investing style. But what if you could get growth and passive income from one stock? One stock in this article could interest dividend investors as well. With that said, here are my three favourite TSX stocks right now.

My favourite TSX stock

If I could only invest in one TSX-listed company, it would likely be Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP). This company has emerged into one of the biggest players in the global ecommerce space. About 1.75 million merchants use Shopify’s platform to sell merchandise. This includes ultra-popular names such as Netflix, Pepsi, Unilever, and even celebrities like Kanye West.

Although many investors take issue with Shopify’s slowing growth rate, it’s important to realize that the company is still growing at a respectable rate. In addition, it’s currently operating in a very difficult environment considering the influence of inflation on the retail industry. With that in mind, investors should be happy with a 16% year-over-year increase in its Q2 revenue. Over the past two years, Shopify’s gross merchandise value has outpaced the global ecommerce growth rate by 48%.

A top mid-cap stock for your portfolio

If you’re interested in a smaller company that could provide interesting growth potential, then consider Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI). This company is an acquirer of vertical market software companies. It differentiates itself from its industry peers by focusing on the highly fragmented European tech market. And here’s the kicker: Europe’s tech industry tends to experience less acquisition pressure from venture capitalists. That provides Topicus with an opportunity to acquire more businesses without too much competition.

So far in 2022, Topicus has already acquired more than 20 businesses. This suggests that the company is sticking to a very aggressive growth strategy. If it continues to execute on its strategy over the coming years, investors could be in for a nice return. In my opinion, buying shares of this company today could be like investing in a very young Constellation Software. This is one stock that I suggest growth investors watch very closely.

Dividend investors should consider this stock

Finally, for dividend investors, consider buying shares of Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP-UN)(NYSE:BEP). This company’s portfolio consists of US$68 billion of assets under management. All considered, Brookfield Renewable’s facilities have a generation capacity of 21 GW. That makes it one of the largest operators of renewable utilities in the world.

Notably, the company also has an additional 69 GW of generation capacity in its development pipeline. The completion of those construction projects would further cement Brookfield Renewable as a leader in its industry.

Since its IPO, Brookfield Renewable stock has generated an annualized return of 17%. That exceeds the company’s long-term goal of generating a 12% to 15% return to investors annually. Listed as a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat, Brookfield Renewable has also managed to increase its dividend in each of the past 11 years. Over that period, its dividend has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 6%. With outstanding stock appreciation and an attractive dividend, Brookfield Renewable has the potential to attract growth and dividend investors alike.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners, Shopify, and Topicus.Com Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify and Topicus.Com Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Netflix.

More on Top TSX Stocks

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Dividend Stocks

New to Investing? 3 Top Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip TSX stocks including Enbridge and TD Bank are attractive bets for long-term investors due to their solid fundamentals.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Top TSX Stocks

This Value Stock is Outperforming Amid Inflation

| Joey Frenette

Loblaw (TSX:L) stock has done incredibly well amid inflation, and has the ability to continue thriving ahead of a recession.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Top TSX Stocks

3 Canadian Growth Stocks for Your TFSA

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects, these three stocks would be a good addition to your TFSA.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Top TSX Stocks

Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

If you've got some cash that you're looking to invest now, here are three smart investment options on the TSX.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Top TSX Stocks

3 TSX Stocks You Can Hold for the Next 3 Decades

| Daniel Da Costa

While the market faces significant headwinds, it's crucial to ensure that you can commit to the TSX stocks you're holding…

Read more »

Top TSX stocks to buy in August 2022
Top TSX Stocks

Top TSX Stocks to Buy in August 2022

| Motley Fool Staff

Every month, we ask our freelance writer investors to share their best stock ideas with you. Here’s what they said.…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Top TSX Stocks

TD Bank vs Suncor Energy – Which Value Stock is Best?

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is a great dividend stock. Could Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) be even better?

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Top TSX Stocks

Why Air Canada (TSX:AC) Stock Is Trading Close to Its Yearly Lows

| Vineet Kulkarni

AC stock has lost 26% in 2022. Its strong balance sheet could help it emerge stronger through difficult times.

Read more »