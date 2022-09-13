Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, September 13

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, September 13

TSX investors are likely to closely watch the latest U.S. inflation numbers today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
TSX Today

Canadian stocks started the new week on a bullish note, extending last week’s rally. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose by 214 points, or 1.1%, during the session to close at 19,987 — its highest closing level since August 25. While all key sectors on the exchange contributed to the index’s sharp gains yesterday, shares of Canadian real estate, energy, consumer cyclicals, and healthcare companies led the market rally. With this, the main Canadian market benchmark has recovered by 4.7% in the last four sessions combined, trimming its year-to-date losses to less than 6%.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

New Gold, Topaz Energy (TSX:TPZ), Equinox Gold, First Majestic Silver, and Aritzia were among the top-performing TSX stocks on September 12, as they inched up by at least 5% each.

Yesterday’s 6.3% gains in Topaz Energy’s shares came after the company entered a definitive agreement with a privately held Canadian oil producer Deltastream Energy Corp. This agreement would allow Topaz to buy “a newly created 5% gross overriding royalty on all current and future oil production from Deltastream’s entire Clearwater acreage in Alberta” in a deal worth $265.3 million. Topaz Energy also announced a 7% increase in its quarterly dividends to $0.30 per share starting from the fourth quarter of 2022. Year to date, TPZ stock now trades with 20.3% gains.

In the last session, the Canadian metal miner Equinox Gold revealed that it resumed operations at its Mexico-based Los Filos Mine on September 10.  This news comes days after Equinox temporarily suspended its mining activities at the Los Filos Mine on September 8 after an illegal blockade by the nearby Mezcala community members prevented the delivery of certain supplies.

In contrast, Corus Entertainment, Nutrien, and Home Capital Group were the worst-performing TSX stocks Monday, as they fell by more than 4% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, Barrick Gold, Manulife Financial, and Enbridge were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Early Tuesday morning, commodity prices across the board continued bullish movement, pointing to a slightly higher opening for the commodity-linked stocks on the TSX today. While no major domestic economic releases are due this morning, Canadian investors may want to keep a close eye on the key inflation data from the U.S. market, which could give further direction to stocks. These latest inflation numbers will also help economists set their expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy moves.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ARITZIA INC. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, Nutrien Ltd, and Topaz Energy Corp. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

2 High-Yield Oil Stocks to Buy and Hold on Lower Demand Worries

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two high-yield TSX oil stocks can sustain dividend payments, even if crude prices drop due to lower demand worries.

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

1 of the Safest Canadian Energy Stocks (With Dividends) to Own Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite the broader market weakness, this safe Canadian dividend stock currently trades with more than 40% year-to-date gains.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Why I’m Still Holding Oil Stocks

| Andrew Button

This year, I have invested in oil stocks like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU). I sold that one, but I still hold…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Energy Stocks: The Best Stocks to Buy for Both Growth and Dividend Investors

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to add more exposure to energy, here are two of the best stocks in the sector to…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Oil Stocks: Next Leg Up in October?

| Andrew Button

October could be a big month for energy stocks like Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU).

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for Income-Seeking Investors

| Vineet Kulkarni

Is your portfolio ready for an impending recession? Defensive dividend stocks are safer investment options in uncertain times. Here are…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Energy Stocks

3 Crucial Factors to Consider Before You Buy Canadian Stocks

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're new to investing and wondering how to pick the right stocks, here are some important factors to consider.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Pason Energy Stock: Digitizing the Oil Patch

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Energy stocks are commodity stocks. But Pason is a technological innovator in the oil and gas world, driving significant value…

Read more »