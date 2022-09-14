Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Explore in 2022

2 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Explore in 2022

As market volatility continues, it’s a good time to accumulate value stocks that pay nice and sustainable dividends.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man holding magnifying glass over a document

Image source: Getty Images.

Value stocks can provide good risk-adjusted returns, particularly when they pay nice dividends along the way. Canadian investors are in for a treat, because we’re a natural resource country, and the Canadian stock market is full of opportunities to buy value stocks.

This year, and potentially going into 2023, market volatility can bring undervalued stocks right to the doorstep of your investment portfolio. Which value stocks will you accept into your portfolio? Here are a couple to start exploring.

Great value in this well-managed energy stock

Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) is a conservatively managed oil and gas producer. It has a clean balance sheet and was able to generate free cash flow, even through the worst of the pandemic economic shutdowns in 2020.

Although historical success doesn’t translate into future success, it could be indicative of the future. The oil stock amazingly outperformed the market and the energy sector, delivering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8% in the last 10 years versus the market’s 8.7% and the energy sector’s minuscule CAGR of 1.7%.

Moreover, the energy stock started paying a quarterly dividend a year ago, which could improve the return stability for long-term shareholders. Its trailing 12-month payout ratio was sustainable at less than 20% of free cash flow.

At $21.47 per share at writing, the energy stock trades at a tremendous value — at less than three times cash flow. And it offers a yield of 4.7%. Analysts currently have a 12-month average price target of $39.84 on the stock, which represents more than 85% near-term upside potential.

Excellent value in this cheap Canadian bank stock

An excellent value opportunity is very obvious at Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS). The selloff in the bank stock is largely due to negative market sentiment. The big bank stock trades at a lower valuation than the banking sector average.

Investors are probably concerned about its exposure to emerging markets in Latin America. Bad loans are expected to increase more in those regions than in North America.

However, in the grand scheme of things, the bank remains highly profitable. It makes most of its earnings in Canada. For example, in fiscal 2021, it generated 68% of its adjusted earnings domestically. In fact, it has stayed profitable through economic cycles, which is highly unlikely to change. Consequently, it has maintained or raised its dividend for more than a century.

Just how cheap is the undervalued stock now? At $72 per share at writing, it trades at about 8.6 times earnings and offers an awesome yield of 5.7%. In other words, it trades at a decent discount of 26% from its long-term normal valuation. It is an ideal passive-income investment given its low valuation, big dividend yield, and safe payout ratio of below 50%.

The Foolish investor takeaway

The stocks are trading at excellent value. However, a potential recession, if one materializes, could whipsaw the stock market. A bear market could make these stocks even cheaper. That said, long-term investors should be able to generate good returns, especially if they aim to potentially sell when these dividend stocks trade closer to their intrinsic values.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has a position in Parex Resources. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

| Adam Othman

The stocks that can keep your capital safe (ideally growing) for decades while also producing an income for you are…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

| Kay Ng

Are you shopping for cheap stocks? Here are some undervalued TSX stocks for you to explore. They come with risks,…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Earn Passive Income Forever

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors can buy top high-yield TSX stocks at cheap prices right now for portfolios focused on passive income.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Beasts with Over 7% Yields

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian investors can earn generous passive income every month from three dividend beasts whose yields are over 7%.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

3 Growth Stocks to Buy for 2032

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks aren't only great options for right now, they're incredible opportunities for the next decade.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Foolish Investors: Why You Should Consider a Dividend Investing Strategy in 2022

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Fools navigating a volatile market may want to pursue a dividend investing strategy with stocks like Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS).

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Dividend Stocks

3 Must-Buy Value Stocks Amid High Inflation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These three TSX value stocks are excellent buying opportunities despite the persistently high inflation in 2022.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN): Is this 5.7% Dividend Stock in Danger?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

The housing market correction could impact Choice Properties (TSX:CHP.UN).

Read more »