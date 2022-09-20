Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » 2 Inflation-Fighting Canadian Energy Sector ETFs to Buy

2 Inflation-Fighting Canadian Energy Sector ETFs to Buy

These energy sector ETFs can help fight inflation.

Latest posts by Tony Dong (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Inflation continues to trend high in Canada and the United States. Down south, consumer price index (CPI) readings for August 2022 landed at an 8.3% year-over-year increase, which is higher than consensus market estimates of 8.1%. In particular, core inflation still trends high, buoyed by energy prices.

With the energy crisis in Europe ongoing due to Russia shutting off the vital Nord Stream pipeline, all eyes are now on Canadian energy stocks, especially those involved in natural gas production, processing, and distribution.

The TSX energy sector is one of the largest in Canada’s stock market, and there’s no shortage of great stock picks there. While you figure out which ones are great buys (and my fellow writers have some fantastic picks), my suggestion is getting started with an energy sector exchange-traded fund, or ETF.

The iShares option

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSX:XEG) holds 22 Canadian energy sector companies. The ETF’s top five holdings include Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, Cenovus Energy, Tourmaline Oil, and Imperial Oil, with the first two stocks accounting for roughly 25% of the ETF each. If you’re a fan of Canadian Natural Resources or Suncor Energy, this is the ETF for you.

XEG is a capped index. This means that it puts restrictions on the weights of each stock at a maximum of 25%. Otherwise, a single stock can grow so big as to dominate the ETF, which reduces diversification. XEG costs an expense ratio of 0.61% to hold, or around $61 annually in fees for a $10,000 investment.

The BMO option

BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF (TSX:ZEO) holds just 10 TSX energy sector stocks, making it a more concentrated bet than XEG. However, the ETF opts for a equal-weighting allocation, giving each stock around 10%. The top holdings include Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, Cenovus Energy, Tourmaline Oil, Imperial Oil, Arc Resources, TC Energy, Pembina Pipeline, Enbridge, and Keyera.

ZEO is much more balanced in terms of holdings compared to XEG. Because each company is equally weighted, investors can better capture the TSX energy sector’s performance as opposed to just tracking its largest holdings. Like XEG, ZEO costs an expense ratio of 0.61% to hold.

The Foolish takeaway

Investors interested in “tilting” their stock portfolio to the TSX energy sector could consider an allocation to either XEG or ZEO. Both ETFs offer exposure to some of Canada’s largest players in the energy sector, from upstream, midstream, and downstream industries. Most of these energy stocks are long-standing dividend payers, too, so income investors looking for good yields can fit XEG or ZEO into their portfolios. That being said, investors opting for this approach should keep an eye on commodity prices, as fluctuations there can affect the energy sector.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES, Enbridge, KEYERA CORP, and PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Why Canadian Oil Stocks Could Still Have a Huge Rally in 2022

| Robin Brown

Canadian oil and gas stocks are cheap and set to massively outperform in 2022 and 2023. Here are three reasons…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

2 High-Leverage Options to Play Surging Energy Prices

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two high-leverage options for investors seeking exposure to rising energy prices or for a hedge during these uncertain…

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Energy Stocks

3 Steady TSX Stocks to Buy in September

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are three of the most defensive TSX stocks to buy for your portfolio in the current market environment.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Suncor (TSX:SU): Is it a Value Buy Opportunity Right Now?

| Adam Othman

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) is a battered and bruised energy stock that can be an excellent bet for value-seeking investors.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Should TC Energy Stock Be Part of Your Dividend Portfolio in 2022?

| Aditya Raghunath

TC Energy is a blue-chip stock trading on the TSX which offers investors a tasty forward dividend yield of 5.8%.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Why Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks Offer Striking Growth From Here

| Vineet Kulkarni

What's your top TSX energy bet?

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

Top Under-$10 TSX Energy Stocks That Offer Huge Growth Prospects

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three TSX energy stocks that are potential winners.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

TSX Energy Stocks: Dividends or Share Buybacks?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Energy investors will likely keep seeing higher total returns.

Read more »