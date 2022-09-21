Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Are You Starting a Portfolio? Buy These 3 Stocks Today

Are You Starting a Portfolio? Buy These 3 Stocks Today

Are you thinking of getting into the stock market? Start your portfolio with these three stocks!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
A person builds a rock tower on a beach.

Source: Getty Images

If you’re able to spend less than you make and invest the difference, you could set yourself up for a comfortable retirement. For many people, saving money isn’t the biggest hurdle when it comes to achieving financial independence. It’s knowing where to put the money that they’ve saved. In this article, I’ll discuss three stocks that new investors should consider buying today. All three of these companies have businesses that are easy to understand and are leaders in their respective industries.

Invest in this asset management firm

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM) is the first stock that new investors should consider buying today. Among financial analysts, Brookfield is very well known for being a proponent of real assets. These are assets which have intrinsic value due to their properties. Through its subsidiaries, Brookfield has exposure to the infrastructure, insurance and claims, real estate, renewable utility, and private equity markets.

As of this writing, Brookfield’s portfolio consists of more than US$750 billion of assets under management. However, what’s even more impressive is how fast that portfolio has grown. Over the past four years, its portfolio has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26%. If Brookfield can keep that up, it could be operating a US$1 trillion portfolio in the next couple of years.

One of the most impressive Canadian tech stocks

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a similar type of business to Brookfield and the next stock that new investors should consider buying today. The difference when it comes to Constellation Software is that this company acquires vertical market software businesses, as opposed to assets like utility facilities and property.

Since its founding, Constellation Software has acquired hundreds of businesses. What makes this company so impressive is that it has figured out how to coach its acquisitions in such a way that it optimizes those business units to perform as well as they possibly could. This has resulted in Constellation’s overall business becoming very successful, and its stock reflects that.

Since its initial public offering, Constellation Software stock has gained about 10,500%. That represents a CAGR of more than 30% over the past 16 years. If you’re looking for a reliable growth stock to hold in your portfolio, consider Constellation Software.

If you’re interested in growth, this stock may be for you

Finally, I urge new investors to consider buying shares of Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP). This is especially true if you’re a younger investor. The reason I like Shopify so much as a business, is because the e-commerce industry has so much room to grow. In addition, Shopify has emerged as a global leader in that space. Its platform attracts everyone from first-time entrepreneurs to large-cap enterprises like Netflix.

Shopify stock has been hit with tons of criticism in recent months, as its growth rate has noticeably declined. However, it’s important to note that Shopify’s growth rate is still very impressive from a growth stock point of view. In the second quarter of 2022, the company reported a 16% year-over-year increase in revenue. As consumers continue to shift towards online shopping, I believe Shopify could continue to grow to higher levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV, Constellation Software, and Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Dollars
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA: Invest $50,000 and Get $500,000 + $500/Month in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

If you invest $50,000 in the current stock market downturn, you could earn $500,000 in 20 years plus $500 in…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Stocks for Beginners

2 Stocks That Are Risky Opportunities for Growth Investors

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some risky opportunities for growth investors to capitalize on? Here are two options you may be…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks with High Dividend Yields

| Vineet Kulkarni

As recession fears escalate, TSX dividend stocks are in the limelight. Here are three stocks to consider that offer stable,…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

These Monthly Dividend Payers Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

| Demetris Afxentiou

Finding the right mix of monthly dividend paying stocks can make a huge difference to your portfolio. Here are some…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Dividend Stocks

Beginners: 2 Heavyweight Stocks to Buy and Outrun Inflation   

| Christopher Liew, CFA

New and old investors alike can outrun inflation and achieve long-term financial goals by choosing heavyweight stocks as the anchors…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Stocks for Beginners

Market Downturn: Growth Stocks to Load Up

| Kay Ng

The stock market rises in the long run. Quality growth stocks are at good valuations for accumulation through 2022 and…

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Stocks for Beginners

How to Invest in a Recession: 2 Opportunistic Stocks to Buy the Dip 

| Puja Tayal

Are you worried about the looming recession? You can put your worries aside and take this opportunity to invest in…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

Young Investors: How to Invest While Still Paying Rent

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It's a challenging time to start investing, but young investors can still achieve significant growth by putting aside $5-$10. The…

Read more »