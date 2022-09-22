Home » Investing » 2 Promising Real Estate Stocks to Buy at a Discounted Price

2 Promising Real Estate Stocks to Buy at a Discounted Price

Discounted real estate stocks might seem riskier than other discounted stocks right now, but the current state of the market doesn’t change the fundamental strengths of these stocks.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
office buildings

Image source: Getty Images

The real estate sector in Canada, specifically the residential real estate market, is quite weak. The prices are still falling in many of the major markets, and the big banks (in addition to investors) are predicting a relatively bleak future for the housing market in Canada.

This isn’t manifesting as harshly in the stocks yet, but it may be a matter of time. And even though many real estate stocks are discounted enough even now, they may become even more discounted in a few months if the real estate bear market continues. You may consider buying at least two of the top stocks in the real estate sector (at a heavily discounted price) for the eventual recovery.  

A property services company

Property services and property management is one facet of real estate that might not be as adversely affected by the sudden price drop as other real estate businesses. This gives FirstService (TSX:FSV)(NASDAQ:FSV) an edge. But the stock has another layer of safety from the current Canadian market, its U.S.-focused business model.

The company generates the bulk of its revenue from across the border. And since the U.S. real estate market is currently not as volatile as ours, FirstService’s business might be even less affected than other companies associated with property services.

It’s a smart enough pick in a relatively healthy market as well. It’s a leader in one domain (in North America), property management, and one of the giants in the other domain it operates in: essential property services.

The stock has also performed quite admirably since its inception. It’s currently going through a correction phase and is still heavily discounted (35% from the peak). It may fall further with the rest of the sector, or this might be the peak of the bargain it offers. So, it would be a good idea to keep an eye on the stock and snatch it up right before the proper long-term recovery begins.

A REIT

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) is one of the best Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs) you can invest in for capital appreciation. This makes it a relative minority among the REITs, as more of them are cherished for their dividend potential. And even though Granite doesn’t disappoint in that area, with a yield of about 4.25%, its growth potential is still its more pronounced strength.

The healthy yield is the result of a sizeable dip that has already pushed the stock down by about 30%, and it might continue downward, considering its current trajectory. This discount, along with a good yield and stock’s undervaluation, makes it a smart pick right now. But it might become even more attractive once the stock has fallen a bit more and the yield is even higher.

Foolish takeaway

Stocks might be a better approach to real estate investing right now compared to actual real estate assets, especially if you stick to safe options like FirstService and Granite REIT. Ideally, the two will start growing at their former pace once the real estate market stabilizes and you can see exceptional returns, thanks to the discounts you manage to capitalize on.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends FirstService Corporation, SV and GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Businessmen teamwork brainstorming meeting.
Dividend Stocks

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) Stock: Should You Buy?

| Vineet Kulkarni

In the last 12 months, QSR stock has lost 3% and 8% in the last five years.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Want Easy Passive Income? Go with These 2 Canadian Dividend Aristocrats

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian dividend aristocrats remain the top sources of easy passive income despite the uncertain market conditions in 2022.

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

Retire in 2042: Convert a $50,000 TFSA Into $500,000

| Puja Tayal

The 2022 market downturn and a looming recession present an opportunity to convert a $50,000 TFSA to $500,000 by 2042.…

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

3 Value Stocks I’d Pick Up Now and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These value stocks aren't just great buys now for their dividends; they're also solid long-term holds for seriously stable cash.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Dividend Growth

| Chris MacDonald

These two top Canadian dividend stocks certainly look appealing, at least relative to the overall market, which is taking a…

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I Own and Will Buy More of if They Fall

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

While bear markets can be daunting, they also present a unique opportunity for investors to snatch up quality companies. Here…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to choosing between these two Canadian stocks, which is the more likely to keep up with its…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks with High Dividend Yields

| Vineet Kulkarni

As recession fears escalate, TSX dividend stocks are in the limelight. Here are three stocks to consider that offer stable,…

Read more »