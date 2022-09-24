Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » TFSA Monthly Passive Income: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

TFSA Monthly Passive Income: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

TFSA investors can buy these two Canadian dividend stocks right now to earn handsome monthly passive income.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

If you have been contributing to your TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) for several years, chances are high that you have already heard or read about ways to multiply your TFSA savings. While investing in stocks using TFSA gives you the advantage of earning tax-free returns on your investments, you could also earn reliable monthly passive income by investing in some fundamentally strong dividend stocks.

In this article, I’ll highlight two of the best Canadian dividend stocks that can help you earn attractive monthly passive income without much effort. If you use your TFSA to buy these stocks, you can use this extra monthly dividend income to reinvest in stocks, or you can choose to withdraw it without being taxed.

Sienna Senior Living stock

Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) is a Markham-headquartered firm with a market cap of about $960 million that primarily focuses on operating seniors’ living residences. At the end of the second quarter, the company was operating 80 self-owned such residences and managing 13 residences for third parties primarily located across British Colombia, Ontario, and Saskatchewan.

After COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions on physical activity affected the occupancy at its properties in 2020, Sienna has been on a firm path to recovery. In the June 2022 quarter, the company reported an 8.5% YoY (year-over-year) increase in its total revenue to $176.6 million with the help of strong gains in the occupancy of its retirement residences and continued strength in the long-term-care segment.

Higher occupancy also helped the company register a solid 12.4% YoY rise in its adjusted funds from operations in the second quarter. Despite its improving financial growth trends this year, its stock still trades with about 13% year-to-date losses at $13.06 per share, making it look undervalued to buy for the long term.

Apart from its strong fundamentals, SIA stock currently has an impressive annual dividend yield of 7.2% and distributes its dividend payout every month. That’s why it could be a great investment option for TFSA investors — especially if they’re looking for stocks to earn stable monthly passive income.

Freehold Royalties stock

Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) is my second top stock pick for TFSA investors right now. This Calgary-based firm mainly focuses on acquiring and managing crude oil and natural gas royalties across North America. In the second quarter this year, Freehold Royalties registered a solid 142% YoY jump in its total revenue to $108.5 million with the help of a 21% jump in its total production amid a strong commodity price environment. With this, the company’s adjusted quarterly earnings jumped by 340% YoY to $0.44 per share.

With the help of its significantly improved financial growth in recent quarters, its stock currently trades with about 28% year-to-date gains at $14.78 per share, outperforming the main Canadian market index by a wide margin. Just like Sienna, Freehold Royalties also distributes its dividends on a monthly basis, and it offers an attractive annual yield of nearly 7.3% at the current market price.

While a recent dip in commodity prices could trim its profitability in the near term, Freehold Royalties’s new strategic acquisitions should help it maintain a strong financial growth trend in the long run.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

1 Top TSX Utility Stock for Beginners to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is a company keeping the lights on throughout Canada. Here’s why it can be an excellent pick for…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian REITs (With +5% Dividends) for Monthly Passive Income

| Robin Brown

If you want care-free monthly passive income, these Canadian REITs are trading with +5% dividend yields and look like bargains…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Be a Landlord in Canada: Earn $162 a Month Tax Free With REITs

| Puja Tayal

Rising interest rates and growing inflation have created an opportunity to buy REITs at a discounted price and lock in…

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Pension: How Retired Couples Can Generate $706 Each Month Tax Free for Life

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian retirees can buy and hold blue-chip dividend stocks such as Enbridge in their TFSA to benefit from tax-free gains.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: 2 Stocks or 1,000 Shares?

| Adam Othman

Stocks and shares can be the same, but knowing the difference can help you understand how to capitalize on better…

Read more »

Electricity high voltage pole and sky
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Steady Utility Stocks to Buy Now and Cash In for Life

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian utility stocks are ideal cornerstones in a TFSA, because of their recession-resistant nature and impressive dividend-growth streaks.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Andrew Walker

These top Canadian dividend stocks look cheap right now for buy-and-hold investors.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn a $30,000 TFSA or RRSP Into $550,000

| Andrew Walker

Retirement investors have used this popular strategy to build retirement wealth.

Read more »