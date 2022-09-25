Home » Investing » These 2 Stocks Are Growing at +30% Despite the Potential Recession

These 2 Stocks Are Growing at +30% Despite the Potential Recession

Recession-resistant growth stocks like Dollarama (TSX:DOL) are still growing faster than 30%.

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
| More on:
A stock price graph showing growth over time

Image source: Getty Images.

Investors are seeking safety as inflation and recession loom on the horizon. Energy and bank stocks are popular in this environment, while growth stocks are clearly out of favour. However, some growth stocks are sustaining their pace of expansion, despite the economic downturn. 

These companies are part of a secular growth wave. That means their market opportunity is detached from the rest of the economy and isn’t subject to the same market cycle. For long-term investors, these are ideal targets. Here are the top two growth stocks that have delivered 30% or more in earning expansion in recent quarters. 

Dollarama

Discount retailers have been steadily consuming market share for years. After all, who doesn’t like a bargain? That’s probably why Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock is up 2,300% since 2009. That’s a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.3% over 13 years. 

This year, sales are expanding even faster. In its most recent quarter, Dollarama’s revenue expanded by 18.2%, while operating income surged 30.3% year over year. Net diluted income per share was up 37% over the same period. 

Dollarama’s recent growth spurt is fueled by recession and inflation. Canadian families have shifted some of their demand to low-cost retailers, as their finances have been squeezed. In fact, some reports suggest that even relatively wealthy families (earning over $100,000) have been shopping at dollar stores this year. 

Economists expect the next recession to cause severe job losses. Meanwhile, inflation has proven to be more persistent than anticipated. These factors could drive Dollarama’s growth in 2023 and beyond. 

This is why Dollarama is an ideal target for growth investors seeking an attractive, recession-resistant bet in 2022. 

WELL Health Technologies

Virtual healthcare and medical data management is another secular trend. That means patients are visiting virtual clinics and clinics are spending on new technology, despite the economic downturn. This is why WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) has experienced steady growth in 2022. 

In fact, WELL Health has had an incredible year. The acquisition in the U.S. is now being reflected in their quarterly growth numbers. In its most recent quarter, the company’s revenue was up 127% year over year. WELL Health also swung from a net loss last year to a net profit this year on an adjusted basis. 

For the full year, the company expected to generate $550 million in revenue. Meanwhile, the market capitalization is just $749 million. Put simply, the stock is trading at just 1.36 times revenue and is severely undervalued. 

WELL Health’s acquisition-based growth model should be easy to execute this year. Software companies and healthtech startups have seen their valuations plummet. This means WELL Health can acquire them at better prices. Meanwhile, the demand for better healthtech remains as strong as ever. 

Add this recession-resistant growth stock to your watch list. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has positions in WELL Health Technologies Corp. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

You Should Know This
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA 101: How to Use it With Your RRSP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is a great way to start saving, but, if used with your RRSP, it is a fantastic way…

Read more »

Investing

Got $1,000? 2 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

If you've got cash that you're looking to invest right now, here are two of the best TSX stocks to…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Investing

3 TSX Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

| Aditya Raghunath

Lower-priced TSX stocks such as Ballard Power have the potential to generate outsized gains to investors in 2022 and beyond.

Read more »

woman data analyze
Investing

Canada’s Top 3 Most Undervalued Stocks

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Undervalued stocks like Tamarack Valley Energy (TSX:TVE) should be on your radar.

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks I Will “Never” Sell

| Adam Othman

Few companies offer a powerful enough combination of dividends and growth potential to deserve a permanent place in your portfolio.

Read more »

investment research
Investing

My 3 Favourite TSX Stocks Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

Here are my three favourite TSX stocks with strong potential to compound shareholders’ wealth.

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap TSX Stocks for TFSA and RRSP Investors to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

These stocks look attractive today to buy for a TFSA or RRSP portfolio.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding dividend stocks would be excellent additions to your portfolio in this volatile environment.

Read more »